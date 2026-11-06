Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini accused the Punjab government of diverting central funds meant for farmers, contrasting it with Haryana's timely MSP payments, while targeting the INDIA bloc over election-related concerns ahead of 2027 polls.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday targeted the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government over crop procurement and payments to farmers, alleging that funds from the Centre meant for farmers were being diverted. "Punjab government took funds meant for farmers and spent them on something else": Haryana CM Nayab Saini He made the remarks after releasing a direct digital transfer of monthly financial assistance to thousands of beneficiaries under various state welfare schemes.

Punjab Government Criticized Over Crop Payments

Contrasting the two states, Saini said farmers in Haryana receive payment for procured crops within 48 to 72 hours, and are paid with interest if the delay exceeds that period. He called this a guarantee of the "double-engine" government and said Haryana is the first state in the country to procure all crops from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). "PM Modi provides the funds, in Punjab and in Haryana as well, for procurement. But go and ask in Punjab, how long does it take for the money to reach them? Perhaps two or three months. But we offer a guarantee: if Modi sends the funds, they reach the farmers," he said.

Allegations of Fund Diversion

Saini alleged that the Punjab government diverted funds meant for farmer compensation. "He (PM Modi) provided 1,600 crore rupees. He gave 1,500 crore rupees to Himachal Pradesh during the natural disaster. Himachal never complained, because they ensured the funds reached their farmers. Yet, here, they (Punjab government) keep claiming that the money never reached them," he said. He further alleged Punjab's farmers told him that compensation cheques were handed over to farmers for photo opportunities and taken back later, and that Punjab denied permission when Haryana offered to send medicines and veterinarians to treat livestock during a natural disaster.

Targeting the INDIA Bloc

Targeting the INDIA Bloc over the SIR row, Saini said that if votes have been deleted, it is the Election Commission's duty to address it. "We have been saying this repeatedly: it is the Election Commission’s responsibility," he said. "I would like to ask the people of the Congress: look, they are out and about—Rahul Gandhi is moving around, local leaders are moving around, and they are even sitting in the village square (chaupal). Well, why don’t they just explain it while sitting right there in the 'chaupal'? When they were in power, how many people—how many poor individuals—did they actually help?" he added.

Manifesto Pledges and Political Alliances

The Chief Minister said his government has fulfilled 76 key manifesto pledges, and questioned the Mann government over its promise to procure the entire harvest at MSP. The remarks come ahead of the 2027 state assembly elections, which are set to see a high-stakes battle between the BJP, Congress and the incumbent AAP. In the 2022 Assembly polls, AAP won 92 of the state's 117 seats, while Congress secured 18.

Saini alleged that Congress and AAP leaders are frequently seen together despite claiming to have no connection. "He (Arvind Kejriwal) claims he has absolutely no connection to the Congress. Yet, when they sit together to share a meal from the same plate, they’re perfectly fine! They sit together to hurl insults at Modi, and they sit together to oppose Modi’s schemes. When the elections came around in Punjab, they didn’t achieve anything there either. What did they actually do? Nothing but talk. For five years, they just kept cracking jokes. But the people eventually realised that jokes don’t put food on the table," he said.

Welfare Initiatives

Saini said the 13th instalment of the 'Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana' was released, with ₹222.52 crore deposited directly into the bank accounts of women beneficiaries. "Including this, a cumulative amount of ₹2,689.15 crore has now reached our women and sisters across these 13 instalments. We launched the second phase of this initiative on October 17th. To mark the birthday of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the party observed the period from September 17th to October 17th as the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. Through this campaign, we worked to connect with people across the state, provide them with essential facilities, and offer encouragement," he said.