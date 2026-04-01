Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini reviewed 'Samadhan Shivirs,' which have resolved 78% of 1.5 lakh public complaints. He directly heard grievances and ordered officials to ensure prompt resolution and attend the camps without fail.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday conducted a detailed review of the progress of Samadhan Shivirs being organised across the state in a high-level meeting via video conferencing. During the meeting, he directly heard complaints from citizens of various districts and instructed concerned officials to ensure their prompt and effective resolution.

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High Success Rate in Grievance Redressal

Samadhan Shivirs are organised every Monday and Thursday in the offices of Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Officers across all districts of the state. In these camps, citizens present their grievances. Complaints that can be resolved on the spot are addressed immediately, while the remaining cases are ensured to be resolved within 7 to 15 days, a release said.

It is noteworthy that since the launch of this campaign on June 10, 2024, around 1.5 lakh complaints have been received across the state, out of which approximately 78 per cent have been successfully resolved. In today's meeting, the Chief Minister established direct communication with citizens from various districts, understood their issues, and directed officials to prioritise and resolve pending cases at the earliest. He also reviewed pending cases from the years 2024, 2025, and 2026, issuing clear instructions to ensure their timely disposal.

CM Orders Accountability for Absent Officials

During the meeting, the Chief Minister took serious note of the absence of officials in some districts. Taking the absence of concerned officers in the Mahendragarh district and the SDM office in Badshahpur seriously, he directed all Deputy Commissioners and SDMs to be personally present in Samadhan Shivirs and listen to citizens' grievances.

The Chief Minister stated that a weekly review meeting of Samadhan Shivirs is held every Friday, which should be chaired by the respective Deputy Commissioner. Strict instructions were also issued to officers who have been regularly absent from these review meetings. He emphasised that officers must personally chair the meetings and monitor the resolution of pending complaints.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government's goal is to ensure time-bound, transparent, and effective resolution of citizens' grievances, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated. (ANI)