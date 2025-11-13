Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini reviewed the 'Mhari Sadak' app, demanding official accountability for road complaints. He also announced a six-month deferment of electricity bills for 7.10 lakh farmers affected by floods.

Haryana CM Reviews 'Mhari Sadak' App, Demands Accountability

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a review meeting on the functioning of the 'Mhari Sadak' mobile application, emphasising effective grievance redressal and accountability among officials. The app, launched to enable citizens to report road-related issues directly to the government, has emerged as a key tool for ensuring transparency and quick action in infrastructure maintenance.

During the review, the Chief Minister directed officials that complaints received through the Mhari Sadak app must be marked as resolved only after complete and satisfactory action has been taken on the ground. He stressed that every complaint uploaded on the platform should be thoroughly verified before being marked as closed.

CM Saini said that the concerned departmental officers must ensure full responsibility for verifying and addressing each grievance. He instructed departments to categorise complaints into minor and major categories, ensuring that both types are resolved within a fixed time frame. He warned that if any complaint is closed without proper resolution, strict action will be taken against the responsible officer.

"The accountability of the concerned official should be fixed, and necessary disciplinary measures must follow if a complaint is disposed of without redressal," the Chief Minister directed. Highlighting the importance of citizen participation, Saini noted that the app has comparatively fewer downloads than expected and directed officials to launch an awareness campaign to encourage wider use of the Mhari Sadak platform.

The Chief Minister added that public engagement and transparency are key to ensuring effective governance. He reiterated that the Mhari Sadak app aims to empower citizens and strengthen government responsiveness by ensuring every complaint leads to real on-ground improvement.

Relief for Farmers: Electricity Bills Deferred

Earlier, the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a special scheme to provide relief to farmers affected by heavy rains and floods during the 2025 monsoon season. Under this scheme, the payment of electricity bills for all agricultural tubewell consumers in the state, for the period from July 2025 to December 2025, has been deferred for six months.

A spokesperson of the Energy Department informed that the electricity bills issued in July 2025 will now be payable in January 2026. Similarly, the August 2025 bills will be payable in February 2026, and the December 2025 bills will be payable in June 2026. This decision will benefit approximately 7.10 lakh agricultural consumers across the state.

The spokesperson further stated that the state government has clarified that during this period, no Late Payment Surcharge will be levied by UHBVN and DHBVN on any agricultural tubewell consumer, and electricity supply will continue as usual. The financial burden arising from this deferment will be borne by the Haryana Government. (ANI)