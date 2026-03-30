Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini chaired a meeting to tackle pre-monsoon waterlogging, directing officials to install water harvesting systems. He also reviewed sanitation, tech-based garbage collection, and welfare measures for Safai Karmcharis.

CM Saini Focuses on Water Harvesting to Combat Waterlogging

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a meeting with the officers of the Urban Local Bodies Department on Monday and directed them to identify suitable locations for installing water harvesting systems across the state. He said that waterlogging issues arise at several places during the rainy season, and therefore, concrete arrangements should be made in advance to address the problem, a release said.

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During the meeting, he reviewed in detail the pre-monsoon preparations, including drain cleaning, water drainage systems, and sanitation arrangements, and issued necessary directions to the concerned officers. He directed that areas facing drainage issues should be identified, and alternative solutions should be adopted. He particularly emphasised exploring the option of installing water harvesting systems at such locations to enable rainwater conservation and significantly reduce waterlogging problems.

Data Collection on Water Harvesting Systems Ordered

The Chief Minister directed the officers to prepare comprehensive and updated data related to water harvesting in the state. This should include details of locations where such systems are already installed, how many are functioning properly, and where new installations are required. He said that these systems should be effectively implemented across all government departments, and where these systems have not yet been installed, it should be set up on a priority basis, especially in waterlogging-prone areas.

Modern Technology to Enhance Sanitation System

The Chief Minister also held detailed discussions on further improving the sanitation system in the state. The officers apprised the Chief Minister that modern technology, particularly implementing a radio frequency identification (RFID)-based system for door-to-door garbage collection, is being used to strengthen sanitation management, leading to improved monitoring and transparency. Continuous efforts are being made in this direction, the release said.

GPS Monitoring and Accountability for Waste Collection

The Chief Minister also reviewed the GPS-based waste collection system and directed officials to ensure its effective monitoring. The officers informed that RFID technology is being used in this system to make the waste collection process more organised and transparent. Providing details of steps taken to strengthen monitoring of sweeping machines, officials stated that four cameras will be installed on each machine, one facing forward, one on top, one below, and one at the rear. It was further stated that if the sensor installed underneath the machine is found to be non-functional during cleaning operations, payment to the concerned agency will not be made. Additionally, agencies will now be required to submit video footage of their work along with their monthly bills for verification, if required. A penalty provision of Rs 1,250 per hour has also been introduced to ensure accountability of agencies and prevent negligence in work.

Ensuring Welfare and Safety of Safai Karmcharis

The Chief Minister also emphasised the welfare of Safai Karmcharis and directed that they be provided with uniforms, shoes, and other essential safety equipment. He said that special attention should be given to the safety and convenience of Safai Karmcharis so that they can perform their duties effectively. Notably, he has directed the implementation of a uniform dress code for Safai Karmcharis across Haryana.

Special Focus on Gurugram and Faridabad

The meeting also discussed sanitation, drainage, and water availability in major cities like Gurugram and Faridabad. The Chief Minister directed that special attention be given to these urban areas to ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience. (ANI)