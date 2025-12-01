Indian Railways has electrified 99.2% of its broad gauge network, surpassing major countries like the UK, Russia, and China. This milestone includes 100% electrification in 14 zones and 25 states, marking a major step towards sustainability.

In a significant milestone for the nation's transportation infrastructure, Indian Railways has achieved electrification of 99.2 per cent of its broad gauge network, putting it ahead of countries like the UK (39%), Russia (52%), and China (82%), bringing the country closer than ever to a fully electrified railway system, according to the Ministry of Railways' press release.

Fourteen railway zones, including Central, Eastern, and Northern Railways, have achieved 100% electrification, while 25 states and union territories have also completed electrification.

Rapid Electrification and Pace

According to data in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the electrification drive has been rapid, with 46,900 route kilometres electrified between 2014-25, more than double the 21,801 route kilometres achieved in the previous 60 years.

The current pace of electrification is impressive, with 7,188 route kilometres electrified in 2023-24 and 2,701 route kilometres in 2024-25. This achievement is expected to significantly reduce India's carbon footprint, as rail transport emits 89% less CO2 than road transport. Indian Railways is also exploring renewable energy sources, with 898 MW of solar power commissioned at 2,626 stations.

Zonal and State-wise Progress

Electrification continues to progress across zones, with many major areas already at or near 100 per cent. The Central, East Coast, East Central, Eastern, Konkan Railway, Kolkata Metro, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, Northern Railway, South Central Railway, South East Central Railway, South Eastern Railway, West Central Railway and Western Railway are fully electrified.

Several other zones, including North Western, Southern, Northeast Frontier Railway, and South Western Railway, are above 95 per cent electrified. State-wise data also showed extensive progress, with most states fully electrified and a few, such as Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, nearing completion. The existing BG network in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Mizoram in the North Eastern region has been 100% electrified. Further, all new line or multi-tracking projects are being sanctioned and constructed with electrification. Assam is 92% electrified, and electrification of the remaining network has begun.

Factors Affecting Project Completion

According to the official press release, the completion of Electrification project(s) depends on various factors like forest clearances by officials of forest department, shifting of infringing utilities, statutory clearances from multiple authorities, geological and topographical conditions of area, law & order situation in the area of project(s) site, number of working months in a year for particular project site due to climatic conditions etc. All these factors affect the completion time of the project(s).

A Push Towards a Greener Future

Beyond expanding rail connectivity, electrification is part of India's broader sustainability push. Electrified rail corridors significantly reduce carbon emissions compared to road freight, thereby cutting the nation's transportation carbon footprint. For road, the CO2 emission for transporting 1 tonne over 1 km was reported to be 101 g, whereas for rail it was reported to be 11.5 g (about 8 per cent lower).

The government's focus on sustainable transportation is evident in plans to achieve 100% electrification and to become a net-zero carbon emitter by 2030. All new lines and multi-tracking projects are now being sanctioned with electrification built in from the outset, reinforcing Indian Railways' commitment to a greener, more efficient network, according to the Ministry of Railways. (ANI)