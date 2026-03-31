Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini launched development projects worth over Rs. 107 crore in Tosham, Bhiwani. The initiatives, part of the 'Tosham Unnat Sinchai Utsav-2026', focus on boosting power, education, and rural infrastructure in the region.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the State Government is committed to the holistic development of rural areas and is continuously making efforts to provide better facilities to farmers. The Chief Minister on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs. 107 crore during the 'Tosham Unnat Sinchai Utsav-2026' held in Tosham in Bhiwani district. Speaking on the occasion, he added that these projects will further strengthen power infrastructure, enhance educational facilities, and accelerate the pace of development at the grassroots level.

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Project Costs and Focus Areas

According to a release, projects worth Rs. 13.99 crore were inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for projects worth Rs. 93.62 crore. These initiatives will play a significant role in strengthening power supply, expanding educational facilities, and improving rural infrastructure in the region, the release said.

Inaugurations and Foundation Stones Laid

The projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister include the construction of a 33 KV substation at Bidola, completed at a cost of Rs. 7.12 crore, and a school building at Dhigawa Jattan constructed at a cost of Rs. 6.86 crore. Besides this, among the projects for which foundation stones were laid are a 33 KV substation at Loharu at a cost of Rs. 8.12 crore, a 33 KV substation at Loharu Isharwal at a cost of Rs. 3.19 crore, a 33 KV substation at Bhakra at a cost of Rs. 6.07 crore, and an Aqua Park at village Garwa to be developed at a cost of Rs. 76.24 crore. (ANI)