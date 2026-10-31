Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini flagged off the 'Run for Unity' in Panchkula to commemorate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, and his role in nation-building.

Haryana CM Flags Off Run for Unity

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday flagged off 'Run for Unity' in Panchkula to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), observed on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Addressing the participants, Saini extended his greetings on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as the 'Iron Man of India', and welcomed those who took part in the event.

He said, "I extend my heartfelt wishes and congratulations on the birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man,' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I warmly welcome and commend each of you for participating in this 'Run for Unity.' The spirit of patriotism and the resolve to uphold India's unity, evident here in Panchkula this morning, transform every step taken today into something far greater than just a run; it serves as a symbol of India’s unity and integrity.”

Significance of National Unity Day

Emphasising the significance of the event in promoting national unity and integrity, the Chief Minister said that the resolve demonstrated by participants would strengthen the country's unity for generations to come. “While our steps may cover only a few kilometres, our resolve will strengthen the nation's unity for generations to come. I welcome and honour everyone participating in this 'Run for Unity,'" he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 151st birth anniversary and highlighted his monumental contribution to the political integration and nation-building of India on the occasion of National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas). Addressing the 'Run for Unity' event at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, Shah said that the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has been observed as National Unity Day since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, underlining Patel's remarkable contribution to unifying the country following Independence and describing him as the architect of a united India.

Observed annually on October 31, National Unity Day commemorates Sardar Patel's contribution to India's political integration and nation-building. The day was first celebrated in 2014 following a decision by the Central government.

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