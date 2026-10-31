PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah honored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, observed as National Unity Day, praising his role as the Iron Man who unified India and established the nation's robust administrative framework.

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Sardar Patel

Ekta Nagar (Gujarat) [India], October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on the occasion of the former Deputy Prime Minister's birth anniversary. Patel's birth anniversary is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

In a post on X, the Prime Minister paid homage to Patel, describing him as the architect of Akhand Bharat and the Iron Man of the nation. "On the occasion of his birth anniversary, heartfelt salutations to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of Akhand Bharat and the Iron Man of the nation. He dedicated his life to the creation of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. His sacrifice and dedication in the service of Mother India serve as a profound source of inspiration for building a developed and self-reliant India," PM Modi said.

Amit Shah Honors the Architect of Modern India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Patel and extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of National Unity Day. In a post on X, Shah described Patel as the architect of modern India and credited his courage and foresight with bringing together princely states to build a united nation.

“On the birth anniversary of the architect of modern India, the symbol of national unity and integrity, the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, we offer him millions of salutations and extend our heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on ‘National Unity Day’,” Shah said.

Contributions to Governance and Farmers

He also highlighted Patel’s role in establishing the All India Services and his contribution to farmers’ movements through the Kheda and Bardoli Satyagrahas.

“With his indomitable courage and foresight, Sardar Sahab wove together a nation fragmented into princely states into a single thread, laying the foundation of a strong India, and by establishing the All India Services, he provided a robust base to the country's administrative system. His struggle for farmers' rights through the Kheda and Bardoli Satyagrahas stands as an unparalleled example of public service and leadership," he said.

He further said Patel’s dedication to the nation and his commitment to placing national interests above all would continue to inspire citizens. “The sacrifice, dedication, and patriotism of Sardar Sahab, who always placed the interests of the nation above all, will continue to inspire every citizen towards building ‘One India, Great India’,” Shah said. (ANI)