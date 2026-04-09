Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini reviewed 'Samadhan Shivirs' via video conference, ordering timely complaint resolution. The state also increased the minimum wage for unskilled workers and approved a 33% reservation for women in ration depot allocation.

CM Saini Conducts Surprise Inspection of Grievance Camps

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of 'Samadhan Shivirs' through video conferencing and directly interacted with complainants from multiple districts. During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed the functioning of grievance redressal camps without prior notice and assessed the status of complaints being addressed at the camps.

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Saini also interacted directly with people who had come to the Samadhan Shivirs in Mahendragarh, Kaithal, Hisar, Hansi and Karnal and listened to their concerns. He issued clear directions to officials to ensure a timely resolution of complaints raised by citizens at the camps. "Problems of complainants should be resolved within a stipulated time frame," the Chief Minister instructed officials during the interaction.

Minimum Wage Hiked for Unskilled Workers

Earlier on wednesday, the Haryana Chief Minister announced a hike in the minimum wage for unskilled workers, increasing it from Rs 11,257 to Rs 15,220 per month. Following recommendations from an expert committee, the Cabinet approved the hike to support labourers. "Keeping these recommendations in view, the Cabinet discussed the matter today and decided to increase the minimum wage," said the Chief Minister.

33% Women Reservation in PDS Ration Depot Allocation

The Haryana CM also announced that the cabinet had approved a 33% reservation for women in the allocation of ration depots under the public distribution system (PDS). "Through various schemes, including the Lakhpati Didi and Namo Drone Didi schemes, women are being made active participants in the development process," Saini stated, while adressing a press conference.

"Priority will be given to women who are victims of acid attacks, or are associated with self-help groups, or are widows, etc," the CM added.