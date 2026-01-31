Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the 35th Sub-Junior National Kho Kho Championship in Kurukshetra. He assured support for a state residential academy and an U-16 league, celebrating Haryana's hosting of the national event after 13 years.

The 35th Sub-Junior National Kho Kho Championship (Boys & girls) 2025-26 was inaugurated at Keshav Park in Kurukshetra on Saturday by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. He assured Haryana Sports Kho Kho Association of all support from the state govt. in establishing the state-level Residential Kho Kho Academy & a state-level under-16 Kho Kho League, according to a press release.

CM Saini, while addressing the gathering, said that Haryana will be hosting a national-level championship after over a decade, applauding the participation in the traditional game across the country. "After a long interval of over 13 years, Haryana has got the opportunity to host such a reputed national-level championship in Kho Kho. I am happy to see that teams from all across the length and breadth of India have come, and the enthusiasm for the traditional game of Kho Kho is rising throughout the country..." he said.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister termed "Kho Kho" as the "fragrance of Indian soil." He further hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiatives like "Khelo India" and "Fit India", saying that such initiatives have been preparing the athletes of the country forthe 2036 Olympics. "Kho Kho is not just a game; it is the fragrance of the Indian soil. It is our collective responsibility to promote our traditional games and establish these games globally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a great vision of India preparing for the 2036 Olympics and establishing our nation as a global power in sports. Programmes like Khelo India and Fit India are the outcome of this vision," CM Saini said.

He extended support to the Haryana Sports Kho Kho Association from the state government for the establishment of a state-level Kho Kho academy and an under-16 Kho Kho league. "I assure President of Haryana Sports Kho Kho Association (HSKKA) Jawahar Singh Yadav of all support from the state government in establishing a state-level residential Kho Kho academy and an under-16 Kho Kho league in Haryana," added Saini.

He also promised Rs 21 lakh to HSKKA for organising the ongoing championship.

Meanwhile, Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho Kho Federation of India, exuded confidence in the involvement of India's Kho Kho in the upcoming world championships, such as the Olympics 2032, the Commonwealth Games 2030, and the Asian Games 2030. "I am confident that Kho Kho will be included in the Commonwealth Games (2030) at Ahmedabad and in the Asian Games 2030. Also, as a demo sport in the Olympics (2032)", said KKFI President.

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala, Cabinet Minister Haryana Govt Krishan Lal Panwar, and state President BJP Mohan Lal Badoli also graced the occasion with their presence. Also present were KKFI General Secretary Upkar Singh Virk, MS Tyagi, Chairman, Administration & Organisation, KKFI, Mahender Kamboj, General Secretary, Haryana Sports Kho Kho Association, Rajkumar Saini, President, Kurukshetra Kho Kho Association, and other officials.

This prestigious national event features 70 teams, including 35 boys' and 35 girls' teams, representing 27 states, 5 union territories, and 3 associate member associations. The Championship is organised by Haryana Sports Kho Kho Association (HSKKA) under the aegis of Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), the release said.

Around 1,100 players, supported by 300 coaches and technical officials, are taking part in the championship. The event is being conducted on 5 playfields, including 3 mat fields, and follows a league-cum-knockout format with 120 matches scheduled over the first three days. The first day witnessed around 40 matches, including both boys and girls categories.

Pre-quarter finals and quarter finals are on 03rd February, while the Championship would conclude on February 4 with semi-finals and finals on the same day.

The 34th Sub Junior National Kho Kho Championship was held from 28th September to 02nd October 2024 at Simdega, Jharkhand, in which Maharashtra bagged the title in both boys' and girls' categories. (ANI)