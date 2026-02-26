A fire erupted at the Mangalya Gowri Saree showroom in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Firefighters responded and brought the blaze under control. No casualties were reported, though an MLA stated 10 workers escaped from the building.

Fire at Jubilee Hills Saree Showroom

A fire broke out at the Mangalya Gowri Saree showroom located on Road No. 36 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Thursday, said an official.

According to District Fire Officer-2 (DFO-2) Ajmeera Sreedas, fire vehicles have reached the spot and are working to control the blaze. "The investigation is underway. We are assessing the situation...The fire is under control...Only smoke is emanating from the building on the 4th floor. There was no material in the building...The building was vacant. No one was present in the building," Sreedas told ANI.

Jubilee Hills MLA Vallala Naveen Yadav says, "Fire broke out at the Mangalya Gowri Saree showroom...No casualties have been reported...10 people were working inside, but they came out of the building when the fire broke out"

The exact cause and extent of the damage are yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

Another Fire Incident in Kukatpally

On Saturday, a fire broke out at a mobile shop in Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB), Hyderabad. One fire vehicle reached the spot immediately after receiving information through a fire call and controlled the fire. So far, no casualties have been reported.

According to a fire official, "We received a fire call at around 6:23 am today reporting a fire at a mobile shop near KPHB pillar no. 742. One fire vehicle reached the spot and controlled the fire. There were no casualties reported..." (ANI)