Haryana CM Saini flagged off a half-marathon in Narnaul as part of the 'Haryana Uday Abhiyan' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, emphasizing the state's goal to promote fitness and create a drug-free society for the youth, aligning with PM Modi's vision.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday flagged off a State-Level Half Marathon in Narnaul, organised under the 'Haryana Uday Abhiyan' with the theme "Har Ghar Tiranga" ahead of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

A Vision for a Drug-Free Haryana

Addressing a large gathering of participants and citizens, the Chief Minister emphasised the state's dual commitment to promoting fitness and eradicating the drug menace, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the nation's youth. "Just a few days ago, PM Narendra Modi connected virtually with the nation's youth. In his address, he launched a campaign with the resolve to create a drug-free youth and a developed India. He stated that the youth represent India's 'Amrit Generation'--a generation entrusted with the responsibility of making the country developed by 2047. Therefore, we must stay completely away from drugs," CM Saini said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the message of a drug-free Haryana is being carried to the masses through various public engagement initiatives under the 'Haryana Uday' program. "Carrying this vision forward, we have taken the message of a drug-free Haryana to the masses through the 'Haryana Uday' initiative. Whether through marathons, cyclothons, Raahgiri events, or various public awareness programs, we are actively engaging lakhs of young people and citizens in this mass movement," he added.

Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

Saini also provided an update on the state's intensive crackdown on drug trafficking, saying, "We are taking continuous action against drug traffickers through the Task Force, the Anti-Narcotics Cell, and the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau. To date, illegal assets worth approximately Rs 53 crore have been seized, and 111 properties acquired through such illicit means have been demolished."

'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes and develop a personal connection with the Tricolour. The campaign also seeks to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and strengthen the spirit of patriotism among citizens.

This year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. Various activities will be organised across districts, blocks and panchayats as part of the campaign.

The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes. Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative. The National Flag will be hoisted at households and government offices during the campaign period. (ANI)