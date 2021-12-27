Haryana cabinet expansion on Tuesday; oath ceremony around 4 pm

Devender Singh Babli, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA from Tohana, Gian Chand Gupta, the Haryana Assembly Speaker and MLA from Panchkula, and Dr Kamal Gupta, MLA from Hisar, are among those expected to be admitted into the state government.

The cabinet of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government will be expanded on Tuesday, the second time in two years, according to the Chief Minister's Office. The new state cabinet members are due to take their oaths at Raj Bhavan at 4 p.m. tomorrow, according to the CMO. According to the state's CMO tweet, on December 28, 2021, the Haryana cabinet will be increased, and the Haryana Raj Bhavan will host the swearing-in event.

Devender Singh Babli, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA from Tohana, Gian Chand Gupta, the Haryana Assembly Speaker and MLA from Panchkula, and Dr Kamal Gupta, MLA from Hisar, are among those expected to be admitted into the state government.

This would be the second cabinet enlargement for Haryana's BJP-JJP coalition administration since taking power in the state in 2019. Khattar increased his cabinet by inducting 10 more members in November 2019, more than two weeks after taking the oath of office as Haryana Chief Minister. The state now has 12 council of ministers, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister – six of cabinet rank and four ministers of state. Eight of the ten ministers are from the BJP, one from the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), and one is independent.

The ministry can now accommodate two more ministers.

Also Read | Haryana government crowned best on citizen-centric governance index

In the Haryana elections in 2019, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, capturing 40 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The saffron party established the state government with the help of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's JJP, which won 10 seats, and a few independent MLAs.

