Haryana government crowned best on citizen-centric governance index

According to an official spokesperson, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the Good Governance Index-2021 on the occasion of Good Governance Day at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The state of Haryana secured the top spot in Citizen Centric Governance Sector Ranking 2021, topping the Group-A category by securing a collective score of 0.914 in Citizen Centric Governance and four indicators. The Citizen Centric Governance indicator is focused on outcomes like Right to Service Act, grievance redress mechanism (GRM) and the progress made by state governments in providing the services online.

According to an official spokesperson, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the Good Governance Index-2021 on the occasion of Good Governance Day at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. This index has been prepared by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

Haryana proved its mettle in various IT-driven initiatives in the state by taking forward the vision of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. These initiatives are not only bringing positive results but also ensuring that the state moves towards good governance with the help of e-governance, a press note issued by the government spokesperson said.

Also read: Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress’ poll campaign from Moga on January 3

Now, people can avail the benefits of government schemes from the comfort of their homes at a click. The state government is constantly working towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India through e-governance.

Now, people can avail the benefits of government schemes from the comfort of their homes through one click. In Haryana, a system has been developed under which people do not have to make frequent visits to headquarters or to district offices to get their work done. Now, people can take advantage of all the government schemes at nearest community service centres in their villages or online. Apart from this, Haryana has been a leader among the ‘Fastest Growing States’ in the Sustainable Development Goals Index (SDG Index) 2020-21, the government spokesperson said.