Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision involving four vehicles on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) highway in Haryana on Sunday. The accident, which occurred at 8 AM, was attributed to dense fog, according to police.
Police Confirm Two Fatalities
According to Traffic Incharge Krishan Kumar, the incident occurred at 8:00 AM, and the bodies have since been sent for post-mortem examination. "... Two dead bodies were found after the accident, which took place around 8 a.m. in the morning amid dense fog. A total of four vehicles had collided. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem..." Kumar told reporters.
