Gujarat DyCM Harsh Sanghavi interacted with women milk producers in Kheda as part of Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026. He traveled by motorcycle for the Seva Yatra, highlighted government schemes, and urged villagers to support Swachh Bharat.

Seva Yatra's Mission According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the Deputy Chief Minister reached the venue from Gandhinagar by riding a motorcycle with young workers as part of the Seva Yatra. Addressing the women and farmers present at the programme, DyCM stated that the primary objective of the Seva Yatra is to visit villages, seek the blessings of elders, undertake cleanliness activities, and provide services to cowsheds and old-age homes. As part of the Yatra, the youth will travel more than 2,200 kilometres to carry the message of service to Kashi. Transformative Governance and Rural Development Referring to the dedicated journey of public service undertaken over the past 25 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the DyCM stated that decisions such as providing pucca houses to poor families under the PM Awas Yojana, ensuring the dignity of women through ‘Izzat Ghar’ (toilets in every household), and directly depositing Rs 6,000 annually into farmers’ accounts under the Kisan Samman Nidhi have brought transformative changes to the lives of ordinary citizens. He reminded rural women that villages once faced difficulties in getting electricity and irrigation water. At present, water reaches villages and farms, while 24-hour electricity has helped improve rural life and agriculture. Call for Cleanliness and Local Enterprise The Deputy Chief Minister urged all villagers and women present to actively support the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and help make villages clean and free from plastic waste. Additionally, DyCM inaugurated a home-based enterprise started by women to make lamps from cow dung.On the occasion, office-bearers of the Women Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society, cooperative leaders, and many local women were present. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) As part of Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026, a special interaction programme was organised in Mahemdavad taluka of Kheda district with the committee members of the Women Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society and local villagers, in the presence of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the Deputy Chief Minister reached the venue from Gandhinagar by riding a motorcycle with young workers as part of the Seva Yatra. Addressing the women and farmers present at the programme, DyCM stated that the primary objective of the Seva Yatra is to visit villages, seek the blessings of elders, undertake cleanliness activities, and provide services to cowsheds and old-age homes. As part of the Yatra, the youth will travel more than 2,200 kilometres to carry the message of service to Kashi.Referring to the dedicated journey of public service undertaken over the past 25 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the DyCM stated that decisions such as providing pucca houses to poor families under the PM Awas Yojana, ensuring the dignity of women through ‘Izzat Ghar’ (toilets in every household), and directly depositing Rs 6,000 annually into farmers’ accounts under the Kisan Samman Nidhi have brought transformative changes to the lives of ordinary citizens. He reminded rural women that villages once faced difficulties in getting electricity and irrigation water. At present, water reaches villages and farms, while 24-hour electricity has helped improve rural life and agriculture.The Deputy Chief Minister urged all villagers and women present to actively support the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and help make villages clean and free from plastic waste. Additionally, DyCM inaugurated a home-based enterprise started by women to make lamps from cow dung.On the occasion, office-bearers of the Women Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society, cooperative leaders, and many local women were present. (ANI)