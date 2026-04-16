Rajya Sabha MP Harivansh Narayan Singh has filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman. The election for the position, which fell vacant after his term ended on April 9, is scheduled for April 17. The India Bloc plans to boycott it.
Background of the Vacancy
The election for this top parliamentary position has been vacant since Harivansh Narayan Singh's term ended on April 9. He had been serving as the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman since 2018. The day after, on April 10, President Droupadi Murmu nominated Harivansh Narayan Singh as a Member of the Rajya Sabha, according to a Gazette notification.
Constitutional Role and Responsibilities
The office of the Deputy Chairman is a constitutional necessity under Article 89(2) of the Indian Constitution. While the Vice President of India serves as the ex officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Deputy Chairman is elected from among the members of the House to perform the duties of the Chair in the absence of the Chairman. The Deputy Chairman presides over the sittings of the Rajya Sabha when the Chairman is absent and exercises the same powers as the Chairman while presiding, including the maintenance of order and interpretation of the Rules of Procedure. Though elected as a representative of a political party, the Deputy Chairman is expected to function with impartiality once in the Chair.
India Bloc to Boycott Election
Meanwhile, the India Bloc parties have decided to boycott the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman elections scheduled for April 17, according to sources. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)