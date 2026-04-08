Former CM Harish Rawat says Congress will lead change against BJP in Uttarakhand. Concurrently, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami prepares for PM Modi's visit to inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, calling for a grand cultural celebration.

Congress to Lead Change in Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday asserted that the Congress in Uttarakhand is at a crucial stage of ushering in political change, expressing confidence that the state could take the lead in mounting a challenge against the BJP. He also said he had noted similar shifts are underway in Kerala and Assam. Speaking to ANI, Rawat said, "Uttarakhand will lead the change. Change is coming in Keralam as well, but the fortune of leading the change against the BJP is going to come to us, or it might go to Assam. Uttarakhand Congress is at a stage of bringing about change."

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Assembly Election Schedule Announced

The assembly elections in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while Kerala and Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23, and voting in Puducherry will also be held on April 9. Counting of votes in all four states and Puducherry will be done on May 4, the CEC announced.

CM Dhami Reviews Preparations for PM Modi's Visit

Meanwhile, a day earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's residence to review preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uttarakhand on April 14. The Prime Minister is slated to inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway during the visit.

Coordinated Efforts and Public Participation

The Chief Minister directed all departments to work in close coordination. He emphasised ensuring participation from every section of society so that the event takes the form of a grand public celebration.

Grand Cultural Showcase Planned

The Chief Minister instructed officials to design the program in an attractive and well-organised manner. He stressed that cultural performances should be held on a grand scale, showcasing Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage, including Garhwali, Kumaoni, and Jaunsari folk dances and music.

Emphasis on Culture and Tradition

"The venue should reflect a blend of traditional and modern decor, with wide participation from artists," said CM. He noted that the event should not remain merely a government function but should represent the culture, traditions, and pride of Uttarakhand.

Appeal for Public Involvement in Roadshow

Chief Minister Dhami also appealed to the people to actively participate in this historic occasion. He encouraged citizens to come out of their homes with the national flag and join the Prime Minister's roadshow, creating a festive atmosphere across the state. (ANI)