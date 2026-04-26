Harish Rawat predicts a victory for Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and claims a nationwide resurgence for the Congress party. He alleges the BJP will face defeat in WB, TN, while Congress will win in Kerala, Assam, and Uttarakhand in 2027.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has claimed a nationwide resurgence of the Congress party and predicted a victory for Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal Assembly. Rawat said that there is visible affection, trust, and support among the people of West Bengal for Banerjee, which places the Trinamool Congress in a strong position to secure a majority. He added that Congress has also fought well in the state and would extend support wherever needed to strengthen the situation.

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Targeting the BJP, Rawat alleged that despite making all possible efforts to win elections, the party would face a significant defeat in West Bengal.

Predictions for Other States

Referring to other states, he claimed that the BJP alliance is heading towards defeat in Tamil Nadu, while Congress is advancing towards victory in Kerala and is set to secure a strong majority in Assam.

Focus on Uttarakhand Politics

Speaking on Uttarakhand politics, Rawat asserted that Congress will register a major victory in the 2027 assembly election. He accused the BJP government of misusing power and relying on false promises, technology, and financial strength in politics. "Such methods have limits, and that limit has now been crossed. People want change," he said.

Rawat further stated that Congress's support base is strengthening continuously and expressed confidence that the party, along with its allies, will perform well in states like Kerala and West Bengal, meeting the expectations of the people.

'Uttarakhand Will Lead the Change'

On April 8, Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat asserted that the Congress in Uttarakhand is at a crucial stage of ushering in political change, expressing confidence that the state could take the lead in mounting a challenge against the BJP. He also said he had noted similar shifts are underway in Kerala and Assam.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat said, "Uttarakhand will lead the change. Change is coming in Keralam as well, but the fortune of leading the change against the BJP is going to come to us, or it might go to Assam. Uttarakhand Congress is at a stage of bringing about change."(ANI)