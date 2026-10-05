Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat is going ahead with his 'Jan Samvad Yatra' despite strong objections from the Congress high command, which has expressed displeasure over the solo program ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Rawat Defies Congress High Command

Despite the Congress high command taking a tough stance, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat is going ahead with his Jan Samvad Yatra from Jaspur to Haldwani in the Kumaon region on Monday.

The yatra is scheduled to begin from Jaspur at 11:30 AM and will pass through Kashipur, Ramnagar and Kaladhungi before reaching Haldwani this evening.

Party Leadership Expresses Displeasure

The development comes despite a strongly worded communication from the Congress high command objecting to Rawat's private Jan Samvad Yatra, which is being organised separately from the official party organisation and its programmes.

Uttarakhand Congress in-charge Kumari Selja had earlier written to Rawat expressing displeasure over his decision to undertake a yatra in the state without discussing the programme with the party leadership or the Pradesh Congress Committee president. In her October 1 letter, Selja said it had come to the party's attention that Rawat was undertaking a yatra in Uttarakhand and pointed out that the matter had neither been discussed with her nor with the PCC president. She also referred to media reports regarding controversial statements attributed to Rawat and stressed that with the Assembly elections approaching, the party needed to put up a united front. Selja cautioned Rawat that any such parallel programme would not be in the interest of the party and requested him not to proceed with the programmes.

'No Stopping Now': Rawat Remains Defiant

However, Rawat has not postponed his yatra and has continued to publicly promote the programme through his social media posts. Hours ahead of the Jaspur-Haldwani leg, Rawat said the "challenge is big" but asserted that his resolve for the "self-respect of Uttarakhand" was equally strong.

"During this phase of the 'Dhanyawad evam Jansamvad Yatra', there is no stopping now. Rise, move forward... we have to bring change to the state and bring Congress back to power. From Jaspur to Haldwani, let us meet, engage in dialogue and take forward the fight for the rights of Devbhoomi," Rawat said. In another apparent reference to the objections raised by the party leadership, Rawat used the phrase "keeping love under surveillance" in a social media post, while making it clear that he intended to continue with the outreach programme.

Central Leadership Intervenes

The issue has also reached the Congress central leadership in New Delhi, with party General Secretary KC Venugopal summoning Rawat amid concerns over his solo political programmes and coordination within the Uttarakhand unit. The meeting is expected to focus on Rawat's recent activities, the organisation of his yatra and the need for greater coordination among senior leaders as the party prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Rawat, one of the Congress' prominent leaders in Uttarakhand, has been conducting public outreach programmes across the state. His supporters have maintained that the exercise is aimed at strengthening the party and reconnecting with people ahead of the elections. (ANI)