Haridwar: The annual Kanwar Yatra, which drew a record-breaking 4.5 crore pilgrims this year, has left Haridwar reeling under the burden of nearly 7,000 metric tonnes of waste. Despite expanded sanitation efforts and advanced monitoring, the city’s infrastructure was stretched beyond its limits.

Sanitation System Overwhelmed Despite Efforts

According to Haridwar Nagar Nigam Commissioner Nandan Kumar, the volume of garbage left behind slightly exceeded last year’s levels. Around 1,000 sanitation workers were deployed alongside drone surveillance, but the massive footfall still overwhelmed the system. Piles of garbage were visible along the ghats, roads, and key pilgrimage routes.

Residents Skeptical of Clean-Up Promises

While authorities promised swift restoration of cleanliness, many residents voiced doubts. Former municipal councillor Dinesh Joshi described the scene: “Plastic sheets, plates, polybags, and even discarded clothes lie scattered around the ghats and streets.”

RC Dubey, a retired professor at Gurukul Kangri University, criticized the lack of civic planning, saying, “Every year, we witness the same issues, garbage piles, traffic jams, and rising noise levels.”

Activists Call for Transparency in Fund Utilisation

Social activist Ratan Mani Dobhal questioned the use of public funds for post-yatra clean-up efforts. “Each year, we see a projected rise in pilgrim numbers and corresponding garbage. Yet, there’s little clarity on how clean-up funds are spent. There must be accountability and transparency,” he said.

Some Locals Note Improvements in Traffic, Order

Amid the concerns, a few citizens acknowledged visible improvements in traffic management and crowd control. Uttam Singh Chauhan, an advocate from Vishnu Garden Colony, noted that kanwariyas were directed through regulated routes outside city limits, which reduced highway congestion and noise disturbances.

Police Credit Traffic Plans for Smoother Yatra

Traffic officials highlighted their strategy for managing the pilgrim rush. Sanjai Chauhan, Circle Officer (Traffic), said, “Strategic diversions, expanded parking areas, and encouraging kanwariyas to use designated routes helped ensure minimal disruption at bottleneck zones like Singh Dwar, Bahadrabad, and Narsan trisection.”