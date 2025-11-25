Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami mourned the demise of statehood activist Diwakar Bhatt. He also met with sugarcane farmers from Haridwar, tasting sugarcane and assuring them of positive action on their demands, including the SAP for 2025-26.

CM Dhami Mourns Demise of Statehood Activist Diwakar Bhatt

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of senior statehood activist and former Cabinet Minister Diwakar Bhatt, an official release from the CMO said.

CM Dhami prayed to God for granting the bereaved family the strength to bear this immense loss. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that the news of Diwakar Bhatt's demise is extremely saddening. From the statehood movement to public service, his contributions will always be remembered.

CM Meets Sugarcane Farmers, Assures Action on Demands

Earlier today, CM Dhami met sugarcane farmers from Haridwar district. The farmers submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, demanding the announcement of the State Advised Price (SAP) for sugarcane for the 2025-26 crushing season, along with several other issues.

On this occasion, the farmers also presented sugarcane to the Chief Minister. Sitting with the farmers on the lawn under the sun, the Chief Minister tasted the sugarcane and assured them of positive action on their demands.

Farmers Present Key Demands

Led by MLA Adesh Chauhan and former Cabinet Minister Swami Yatishwaranand, the farmers raised demands including the construction of an embankment up to the Raeesi-Balawali bridge, the establishment of a sugar mill in the Iqbalpur-Jhabreda-Bhagwanpur region, the construction of an irrigation canal in the Iqbalpur-Jhabreda area, and the clearance of pending payments to farmers from the Doiwala mill.

They also urged the government to declare the State Advised Price for the 2025-26 crushing season. While seated on the ground with the farmers, the Chief Minister assured that positive decisions would be taken on the sugarcane price and all other demands.(ANI)