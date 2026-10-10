BJP's Mahila Morcha protested in Lucknow over sexual harassment allegations against Congress MP and JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam. JNU has dismissed the professor following an inquiry into complaints from 11 female students.

BJP Mahila Morcha Protests in Lucknow

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mahila Morcha on Saturday staged a massive protest outside the Congress office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, over sexual harassment allegations against Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The nationwide protest plan comes amid a political confrontation over the allegations involving Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and the JNU professor. The professor was accused of sexual harassment by 11 female students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. After an inquiry, the university terminated him yesterday. Meanwhile, the BJP Mahila Morcha intends to use the campaign to press its demands and draw attention to the issue through coordinated demonstrations at the state and district levels.

JNU Dismisses Professor Over Harassment Claims

On the other hand, according to an official order issued by the university on October 9, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has dismissed Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from service with immediate effect following an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment. The order stated that the university's Internal Committee (IC) recommended major punishment against Akoijam based on its findings in the inquiry.

Details of Dismissal Order

“Upon following the due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee (IC), the punishment of dismissal from the services of the University is hereby imposed on Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam,” the order stated.

The professor, who was associated with the Centre for the Study of Social Systems at the School of Social Sciences, was accused of sexual harassment by 11 female students at JNU. According to the order, the Internal Committee conducted an inquiry into the allegations and recommended major punishment under the university's service rules, citing UGC Reference No. F.91-1/2013 (TFGS)/10(1) and Rule 11(ix) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules. The dismissal order was issued after the university considered the committee's report and the available facts, it stated.

The development follows allegations raised by female students that the university administration had not acted appropriately on their complaint against the professor, which they claimed was submitted to the Vice-Chancellor in May 2026.

Delhi Commission for Women Intervenes

On September 16, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took suo motu cognisance of a video circulating on social media concerning the allegations. The Commission had sought a factual report from the JNU administration, including details of whether the complaint had been referred to the Internal Complaints Committee and the action taken in the matter. The DCW had also directed the university to submit an Action Taken Report within three days, emphasising that complaints of sexual harassment must be addressed fairly, promptly and sensitively in accordance with the law. (ANI)