    Flag Adoption Day 2022: The story behind the Tiranga

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share some interesting nuggets from history, including details of the committee associated with the tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 9:41 AM IST

    July 22, 1947: This was the day the Constituent Assembly adopted our National Flag in its present form. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share some interesting nuggets from history, including details of the committee associated with the tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru. Let's take a look:

    Who were the members of the committee who advised on the design of the flag, which the Constituent Assembly later approved?

    The members included:

    * Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
    * C Rajagopalachari
    * Sarojini Naidu
    * KM Panikkar
    * BR Ambedkar
    * Ujjal Singh
    * Frank Anthony
    * SN Gupta

    Who presided over the first meeting of the committee?

    Dr Rajendra Prasad presided over the meeting. Jawaharlal Nehru was present by special invitation. 

    Also attending the meeting were KM Munshi, Sardar Baldev Singh, Frank Anthony, Pandit Hiralal Shastri, Dr Pattabhi Sitaramayya and Satyanarayan Sinha.

    What was the mandate of the committee?

    The mandate was to design a flag that would command universal respect and devotion, irrespective of party of other affiliation, and place it before the Constituent Assembly for adoption as the National Flag.

    What was the outcome of the meeting on July 10, 1947?

    It was decided that the Indian National Congress should be adopted as national flag with suitable modifications to make it acceptable to all parties and communities in India.

    How would the national flag be?

    It was decided that the flag should be a tricolour with three bands horizontally arranged. The colours should be in the order -- saffron, white and dark green. 

    There shall be a wheel with 24 equally spaced spokes in navy blue to represent the Charkha, in the centre of the white band.The design of the wheel shall be the same as that which appears on the abacuse of the Sarnath Lion Capital of Asoka. The wheel's diameter shall approximate the width of the white band.

    The flag should be in proportion to 3:2 -- the former being the length of the flag from masthead to fly. 

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 9:43 AM IST
