Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hanuman Jayanti violence: Internet snapped in Odisha's Sambalpur, 40 detained

    Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said that 43 people have been detained and 26 people have so far booked under different sections of the IPC. They will be forwarded to the court. The SP said 30 platoons of police force have been deployed in the area to stall any further attempts to create trouble.

    Hanuman Jayanti violence: Internet snapped in Odisha's Sambalpur, 40 detained AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 2:49 PM IST

    The Odisha government on Thursday (April 13) suspended internet services in Sambalpur district for 48 hours from 10 AM to check the spread of false rumours which could incite fresh rioting after a Hanuman Jayanti procession a day before had turned violent.

    It is reportedly said that 43 people have been detained so far for the violence which broke out on Wednesday which also resulted in injuries to at least 10 police personnel including a policewoman. However, the number of civilians injured in the incident is yet to be made public.

    A flag march is expected to be held soon in all sensitive areas by the police as a show of strength and to deter possible violence in the city, officials said.

    "The situation is critical, and miscreants are circulating false and inflammatory messages through social media to disturb public order in Sambalpur district," the notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, DK Singh, prohibiting internet use and access in Sambalpur, said.

    The administration clamped prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC in areas coming under six police stations - Town, Dhanupali, Khetrajpur, Ainthapali, Bareipali and Sadar - in Sambalpur city.

    Singh said internet was suspended to prevent circulation of "inflammatory and motivated messages", which have the "potential to inflame communal passion".

    The notification said, "No access to social media-WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram."

    Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said that 43 people have been detained and 26 people have so far booked under different sections of the IPC. They will be forwarded to the court. The SP said 30 platoons of police force have been deployed in the area to stall any further attempts to create trouble.

    Asked if the violence was part of a conspiracy, the SP said, "We think it is a sporadic incident. Investigation is going on. The situation is now under control."

    Violence erupted on Wednesday evening when stones were allegedly thrown at the bike rally taken out out to celebrate the Hanuman Jayanti. Every year a bike rally and a ritual 'Jhanda Sthapana' are organised prior to Hanuman Jayanti in the city.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mitti main mila denge Yogi Adityanath's video goes viral after encounter of Atiq Ahmed's son in Umesh Pal murder case

    'Mitti main mila denge': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's clip goes viral after encounter of gangster Atiq Ahmed's son

    Life Mission Case: Kerala HC rejects bail plea of former principal secretary M Sivasankar anr

    Life Mission Case: Kerala HC rejects bail plea of former principal secretary M Sivasankar

    Five more absconding persons arrested in youth manhandling case in Kerala anr

    Five more absconding persons arrested in youth manhandling case in Kerala

    No PDA no food and no games Bengalurus Cubbon Park has new rules now details here gcw

    No PDA, no food and no games... Bengaluru's Cubbon Park has new rules now; details here

    Umesh Pal murder case: Gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad killed in encounter in Jhansi by UP Police STF AJT

    Umesh Pal murder case: Gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad killed in encounter in Jhansi by UP Police STF

    Recent Stories

    Mitti main mila denge Yogi Adityanath's video goes viral after encounter of Atiq Ahmed's son in Umesh Pal murder case

    'Mitti main mila denge': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's clip goes viral after encounter of gangster Atiq Ahmed's son

    Mouni Roy's BOLD looks in black SEXY top with high-slit skirt sets Instagram ablaze; see her photos vma

    Mouni Roy's BOLD looks in black SEXY top with high-slit skirt sets Instagram ablaze; see her photos

    Life Mission Case: Kerala HC rejects bail plea of former principal secretary M Sivasankar anr

    Life Mission Case: Kerala HC rejects bail plea of former principal secretary M Sivasankar

    Who is Aria from X:in? Meet Kerala-born Gauthami, the second K-pop star from India RBA

    Who is Aria from X:in? Meet Kerala-born Gauthami, the second K-pop star from India

    Five more absconding persons arrested in youth manhandling case in Kerala anr

    Five more absconding persons arrested in youth manhandling case in Kerala

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon