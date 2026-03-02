Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacked West Bengal's TMC government for misrule and corruption. BJP President Nitin Nabin also slammed CM Mamata Banerjee over women's safety and infiltration during the launch of the party's Parivartan Yatra.

Chouhan alleges misrule and corruption in Bengal

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday launched a sharp attack on the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, alleging misrule and corruption in the state, and said that the people of Bengal have made up their minds for change.

Speaking with ANI in Kolkata, Chouhan said that the people of West Bengal are suffering due to the "misrule" of the TMC government. "The people of Bengal are suffering from the misrule of TMC... TMC means Torture and tragedy. M means Money, Murder, Mafia and C means Corruption, Crime and along with that Cruelty. The way atrocities and injustice are being done to women and the way the infiltrators are snatching away the rights of the people of Bengal. They are occupying water, land and forests. They are occupying resources, and due to corruption, the entire Bengal is troubled. That is why the people have made up their minds for change. This Parivartan Yatra is the Nav Jagran Yatra of Bengal", he said.

BJP's Parivartan Yatra targets Mamata Banerjee

Earlier on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin attended the launch of the party's Parivartan Yatra 2026 in Cooch Behar and launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of "failing to protect women and encouraging illegal infiltration.

'Failed to protect mothers and sisters'

Attending the launch of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra, Nabin said that before coming to power, CM Banerjee had given the slogan "Maa, Mati and Manush," but alleged that she had failed to ensure the safety of mothers and sisters in the state. "Before coming to power, Mamata gave the slogan 'Maa, Mati, and Manush.' But unfortunately, Mamata Didi spared no effort to keep mothers and sisters safe," he said.

Nabin questioned remarks attributed to her advising women not to go out, saying that in a culturally advanced state like Bengal, daughters should not be asked to remain confined indoors. "Mamata Banerjee says that women should not be allowed to go out in the evening. I ask, Didi, in Bengal, where the culture and civilisation are so developed, are you telling the daughters to stay safe inside their homes? You failed to hear the cries of the daughters of Bengal, and you didn't avenge their insult. Now, every brother of Bengal will avenge the insult of the mother and the daughter of Bengal," he said.

Focus on removing illegal immigrants

The BJP National President also said that through the Parivartan Yatra, the BJP wants to send a message to remove illegal immigrants in Bengal, claiming that the time had come to remove those who had allegedly been supported by the ruling dispensation. "Today, through the Parivartan Yatra, we want to send a message to the illegal immigrants in Bengal that the time has come to drive out the illegal immigrants you (Mamata Banerjee) supported in Bengal," he said.

BJP's statewide campaign ahead of 2026 polls

The Parivartan Yatra is a massive statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, expected to cover over 5,000 km, including 63 major rallies and 282 smaller gatherings, culminating in a grand rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP aims to highlight corruption, women's safety, illegal infiltration, threats to national security, and failures in state governance, while emphasising development, employment, and urban-rural infrastructure. Party sources said the campaign targets over 1 crore direct citizen touchpoints, strengthening booth-level engagement and organisational outreach. (ANI)