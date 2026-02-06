Former VP Hamid Ansari dismissed Donald Trump's boastful claim of stopping an India-Pakistan war, saying India did not accept such an assertion. He also commented on the India-US trade deal, stressing India would assert its own interests.

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari on Friday reacted to US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of having stopped a potential India-Pakistan conflict, asserting that India had not accepted such an assertion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Ansari said, "We can't stop Trump from saying whatever he likes. He says he did it, and we say that he didn't do anything. He did it with the other side (Pakistan), but we did not do it."

Referring to Trump's tendency to make tall claims, the former Vice President remarked, "Trump deenge maarte hai toh unhe maarne dijiye' (If Trump is boasting, just let him talk)."

Ansari on India-US Trade Talks

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari also commented on the India-US trade talks and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rapport with US President Donald Trump, stressing that while the United States may push its agenda, India will engage selectively and assert its own interests. Ansari said, "... I understand that America is a big country, so they would want to convince us of a lot of things. We will agree to some, but for some, we will not agree. This keeps happening... I don't have the details of the trade deal yet. Let the details come out first," he said.

Trade Deal Details Announced

On February 2, US President Donald Trump announced that the US and India "have agreed to a trade deal," with Washington reducing the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, "out of friendship and respect" for PM Modi. Trump also said that India has agreed to stop purchasing Russian oil and will fulfil its energy needs from the US and "potentially" Venezuela.

Following Trump's post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on X, said it was wonderful to speak with his "dear friend President Trump" and expressed delight that "Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%".

Congress Questions Trade Deal

Meanwhile, Congress has demanded the complete details of the India-US trade deal, raising questions over several key aspects such as the opening of the agriculture sector, the reduction of tariffs to "zero" and a pause on the purchase of Russian oil, as claimed by US President Donald Trump. "Trump says that India will move to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers against the United States to 'zero'. It seems India has agreed to completely open our market for America. This will impact the Indian industry, traders and farmers. There is talk of opening the agriculture sector for America in the statement as well. What exactly is the deal? How have the security and interests of our farmers been ensured?" they asked. (ANI)