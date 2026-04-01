Voters in Haldia are focusing on local issues like severe air and water pollution for the West Bengal elections. Industrial workers are also demanding the opening of an ESIC hospital, a trauma unit, and resolutions to salary disparity issues.

Adding a new dimension to the high-voltage elections in West Bengal, which is revolving around issues including religion, language, SIR, infiltration, and others, the people of Haldia constituency are speaking about pollution, its impact and efforts for a proper solution to the problem.

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Although the people of Haldia are well aware of the allegations and counter-allegations being levelled by political parties during this ongoing poll campaign, they wanted a solution for air and water pollution. Similarly, large numbers of workers employed in industrial units operational within Haldia are voicing for the opening of ESIC hospital and trauma unit as well as disposal of issues linked to their salary disparity.

Pollution a Major Concern for Residents

Speaking to ANI, a local youth, SK Manirul Islam, said that "the major issue in Haldia is pollution. Regardless of any party or the government, they should look toward the common people and ensure that pollution is reduced here."

"This is an industrial and dusty area with a port; more trees should be planted, and ways to reduce pollution must be considered so that the common man can breathe in peace. Due to industrial dust, air pollution is at its peak here, and everyone in Haldia is troubled by it," Islam added. "Necessary steps need to be initiated to curb the air as well as water pollution," he said.

"Whoever comes into power, our main issues are related to water pollution. All three major rivers are being polluted, which is making women, children, and the elderly fall ill. Whichever government comes to power, our request is that they work to reduce the pollution levels and improve the water quality here," SK Simsur, a resident of Haldia.

Industrial Workers Demand Rights, Facilities

When asked about the poll issues of Haldia, an industrial worker, Shankar Nayak said that there has been no agreement for industrial workers since 2021, nor have there been any promotions. There are 67 factories across Haldia, and not a single one has an agreement in place. We have been working for 5 years without any promotions. Our demand is that agreements be implemented in all companies and promotions be given on time.

Delayed ESIC Hospital and Trauma Centre

Shedding details about the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital and trauma centre, yet to be started, Shankar said, "ESIC is a Central Government project; the state government has taken it over, but hasn't been able to start it yet. As a result, the industrial workers are deprived of their benefits."

"In case of an emergency-like situation, workers have to face a serious problem as the hospital is yet to be operational," said worker Dipankar, adding that the hospital building has been built, but it hasn't started operations even after the passing of several years.

There has been no development here in the last 15 years, according to Dipankar, and he further said that none of the large factories has implemented any labour agreements.

Uday Das, an industrial worker, alleged that a major issue here is that Central Government projects are not being implemented. "There is an ESIC hospital and a Trauma Care Centre built in Haldia, but the government here is not allowing them to function simply because they are Central Government projects. This government does not want any welfare for the workers," Das said. (ANI)