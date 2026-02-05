HAL confirms 5 LCA Mk1a jets are ready for delivery and 9 more are built, awaiting GE engines. The company assures it will meet its financial guidance. The IAF will review the project in May before accepting delivery of the 180 ordered aircraft.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Thursday confirmed that five LCA Mk1a fighter jets are fully ready and an additional nine aircraft have already been built and flown. The company, in a statement, assured that it will meet the guidance projected for the current Financial Year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"HAL confirms that five aircraft are fully ready for delivery, incorporating major contracted capabilities in accordance with the agreed specifications. An additional nine aircraft have already been built and flown. Upon receipt of engines from GE, these aircraft will be made ready for delivery," the public sector aerospace and defence company said. HAL said that they are in active discussions with the Indian Air Force to deliver the aircraft at the earliest "HAL has received five engines from GE as on date. The supply position from GE is positive, and the future delivery outlook aligns with HAL's delivery plans. HAL assures that it will meet the guidance projected for the current Financial Year." They said in a statement.

IAF to Review Project in May

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force will review the LCA Mark 1A combat aircraft project in May this year before deciding on the acceptance of delivery of these planes, of which 180 have been ordered by the force.

The project was discussed in detail in December last year. Since most aircraft projects are expected to be completed in April 2026, the Indian Air Force will review the project in detail again in May. The delivery timeline would be decided only after that, defence sources told ANI.

Delivery Delays and IAF Requirements

The Indian Air Force has ordered 180 of these aircraft in two tranches, but deliveries have been delayed. The planes were likely to be delivered last year, but the Indian Air Force has insisted that HAL provide the aircraft in a fully operational configuration.

HAL conducted the first flight of the first Tejas Mk1A prototype from its Nashik facility on October 17. The deliveries of the aircraft were supposed to be done almost a year ago, but supply chain issues faced by the engine have pushed them back for some time. (ANI)