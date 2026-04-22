Dr Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organisation, praised the UP and Union governments for Hajj arrangements. He highlighted the first-time use of AI for pilgrims and noted 17,000 pilgrims are departing from Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organisation, Dr Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, on Wednesday congratulated pilgrims embarking on the Hajj and appreciated the arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh government as well as the Union government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Ilyasi said, "I would like to congratulate all our pilgrims who have been allowed to undertake this Hajj pilgrimage today. I would like to congratulate all our pilgrims who have been allowed to undertake this Hajj pilgrimage today. I would like to congratulate our state's Chief Minister, Adiyanath Yogi. I appreciate the various arrangements made by our state governments and the central government."

AI to Assist Pilgrims for First Time

"Today, I learned that for the first time, AI will be used in this Hajj pilgrimage. This is significant news globally. It is a significant fact that India is providing its pilgrims with all the facilities they need through AI. This year, 17,000 pilgrims are departing from Uttar Pradesh for the Hajj", he added.

Hajj: A Pillar of Islam

In Islam, every individual must fulfil five duties (pillars), of which Hajj is one. The other four pillars are Shahada (faith declaration), Salah (daily prayer), Zakat (almsgiving), and Sawm (fasting in Ramadan).

First Batch of Pilgrims Departs

On April 18, the first batch of Hajj 2026, carrying 371 pilgrims, departed for Mecca from New Delhi, marking the commencement of the annual pilgrimage season from India. The pilgrims left for Saudi Arabia from Indira Gandhi International Airport in the presence of Delhi Hajj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan. (ANI)