    Hafiz Saeed's son Talha branded as designated terrorist by MHA

    Hafiz Talha thus joins the list of designated terrorists, which also includes his father, as entrant number 32. He is currently a senior leader of LeT and head of the terror outfit's cleric wing.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 9, 2022, 8:36 AM IST

    The Union Home Ministry has issued a notification, declaring Lashkar-e-Taiba founder and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Mohammad Saeed's son Hafiz Talha Saeed as a designated terrorist.

    The gazette notification issued by the MHA notes how Hafiz Talha has been actively involved in recruitment, fund collection, planning and executing attacks by the LeT in India and Indian interests in Afghanistan.

    The designation comes a day after Hafiz Talha's father and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to 33 years in jail after being convicted in two cases of terror financing filed by Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department. He, however, has continued to evade punishment for involvement in the 26/11 terror strikes.

    But India has been proactively cracking down on the LeT and its associates within the country.

    The MHA notification points out that Hafiz Talha has been actively visiting various LeT centres across Pakistan and propagating jihad against India, Israel, the United States and Indian interests in other western countries during his sermons.

    The notification further states that New Delhi believes that Hafiz Talha is involved in terrorism and should be notified as a terrorist.

    List of designated terrorists

    1. Maulana Masood Azhar

    2. Hafiz Muhammad Saeed

    3. Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi

    4. Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar

    5. Wadhawa Singh Babbar

    6. Lakhbir Singh

    7. Ranjeet Singh

    8. Paramjit Singh

    9. Bhupinder Singh Bhinda

    10  Gurmeet Singh Bagga

    11. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

    12. Hardeep Singh Nijjar

    13. Paramjit Singh

    14. Sajid Mir

    15. Yusuf Muzammil

    16. Abdur Rehman Makki

    17. Shahid Mehmood

    18. Farhatullah Ghori

    19. Abdul Rauf Asghar

    20. Ibrahim Athar

    21. Shaikh

    21. Yusuf Azhar

    22. Shahid Latif

    23. Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah

    24. Ghulam Nabi Khan

    25. Zaffar Hussain Bhat

    26. Riyaz Bhatkal

    27. lqbal Bhatkal.

    28. Chhota Shakeel.

    29. Mohammad Anis Shaikh

    30. Tiger Memon

    31. Javed Chikna

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2022, 8:36 AM IST
