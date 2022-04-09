Hafiz Saeed's son Talha branded as designated terrorist by MHA

Hafiz Talha thus joins the list of designated terrorists, which also includes his father, as entrant number 32. He is currently a senior leader of LeT and head of the terror outfit's cleric wing.

The Union Home Ministry has issued a notification, declaring Lashkar-e-Taiba founder and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Mohammad Saeed's son Hafiz Talha Saeed as a designated terrorist.

Hafiz Talha thus joins the list of designated terrorists, which also includes his father, as entrant number 32. He is currently a senior leader of LeT and head of the terror outfit's cleric wing.

The gazette notification issued by the MHA notes how Hafiz Talha has been actively involved in recruitment, fund collection, planning and executing attacks by the LeT in India and Indian interests in Afghanistan.

The designation comes a day after Hafiz Talha's father and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to 33 years in jail after being convicted in two cases of terror financing filed by Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department. He, however, has continued to evade punishment for involvement in the 26/11 terror strikes.

But India has been proactively cracking down on the LeT and its associates within the country.

The MHA notification points out that Hafiz Talha has been actively visiting various LeT centres across Pakistan and propagating jihad against India, Israel, the United States and Indian interests in other western countries during his sermons.

The notification further states that New Delhi believes that Hafiz Talha is involved in terrorism and should be notified as a terrorist.

List of designated terrorists

1. Maulana Masood Azhar

2. Hafiz Muhammad Saeed

3. Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi

4. Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar

5. Wadhawa Singh Babbar

6. Lakhbir Singh

7. Ranjeet Singh

8. Paramjit Singh

9. Bhupinder Singh Bhinda

10 Gurmeet Singh Bagga

11. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

12. Hardeep Singh Nijjar

13. Paramjit Singh

14. Sajid Mir

15. Yusuf Muzammil

16. Abdur Rehman Makki

17. Shahid Mehmood

18. Farhatullah Ghori

19. Abdul Rauf Asghar

20. Ibrahim Athar

21. Shaikh

21. Yusuf Azhar

22. Shahid Latif

23. Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah

24. Ghulam Nabi Khan

25. Zaffar Hussain Bhat

26. Riyaz Bhatkal

27. lqbal Bhatkal.

28. Chhota Shakeel.

29. Mohammad Anis Shaikh

30. Tiger Memon

31. Javed Chikna