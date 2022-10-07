ED conducts raids at 35 locations in Delhi-NCR, Punjab in liquor policy case; Arvind Kejriwal reacts

The searches are being conducted at premises linked to liquor companies, distributors and supply chain networks in these states. Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, attacked the centre and termed the raids as "dirty politics".

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at about three dozen places in Delhi and Punjab in connection with suspected irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi Excise Policy case. Notably, the ED's money laundering investigation is predicated on a CBI FIR, and both federal agencies have conducted repeated searches in this matter up to this point.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the ongoing ED raids in connection with the Excise Policy scam and took an indirect jibe at the Central government saying that the 'time of so many officers is being wasted for their dirty politics.'

"More than 500 raids, since 3 months more than 300 CBI/ED officers are working 24 hours – one to find evidence against Manish Sisodia. Can't find anything. because nothing was done Time of so many officers is being wasted for their dirty politics. How will such a country progress?" a tweet by Kejriwal read.

The policy's money laundering issue, which has become the latest flashpoint between the ruling AAP and the BJP, arises from a CBI FIR in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other Delhi government employees have been listed as defendants. The CBI is looking into whether the policy assisted booze cartels.

The BJP accuses the strategy of massive corruption, which allowed businesses to give steep discounts in order to entice customers. The AAP, on the other hand, claims that their strategy was designed to combat corruption and accuses the BJP of exploiting federal government institutions for political purposes.

The Delhi Excise Policy, implemented from November 17 last year, was scrapped by Arvind Kejriwal government in July this year following a CBI probe recommended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena into its implementation.

