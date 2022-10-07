Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ED conducts raids at 35 locations in Delhi-NCR, Punjab in liquor policy case; Arvind Kejriwal reacts

    The searches are being conducted at premises linked to liquor companies, distributors and supply chain networks in these states. Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, attacked the centre and termed the raids as "dirty politics".

    ED conducts raids at 35 locations in Delhi NCR Punjab in liquor policy case Arvind Kejriwal reacts gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 9:59 AM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at about three dozen places in Delhi and Punjab in connection with suspected irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi Excise Policy case. Notably, the ED's money laundering investigation is predicated on a CBI FIR, and both federal agencies have conducted repeated searches in this matter up to this point.

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the ongoing ED raids in connection with the Excise Policy scam and took an indirect jibe at the Central government saying that the 'time of so many officers is being wasted for their dirty politics.'

    "More than 500 raids, since 3 months more than 300 CBI/ED officers are working 24 hours – one to find evidence against Manish Sisodia. Can't find anything. because nothing was done Time of so many officers is being wasted for their dirty politics. How will such a country progress?" a tweet by Kejriwal read.

    Also Read | 9 booked after mob barges into heritage Madrasa in Karnataka on Dussehra, performs puja

    The policy's money laundering issue, which has become the latest flashpoint between the ruling AAP and the BJP, arises from a CBI FIR in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other Delhi government employees have been listed as defendants. The CBI is looking into whether the policy assisted booze cartels.

    Also Read | Uttarkashi Avalanche update: 16 bodies recovered, search continues for 13 missing mountaineers

    The BJP accuses the strategy of massive corruption, which allowed businesses to give steep discounts in order to entice customers. The AAP, on the other hand, claims that their strategy was designed to combat corruption and accuses the BJP of exploiting federal government institutions for political purposes.

    The Delhi Excise Policy, implemented from November 17 last year, was scrapped by Arvind Kejriwal government in July this year following a CBI probe recommended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena into its implementation.

    Also Read | Delhi LG directs AAP govt to clear all dues to Dalit sanitation workers before Diwali

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mob barges into heritage Madrasa in Karnataka on Dussehra performs puja 9 booked gcw

    9 booked after mob barges into heritage Madrasa in Karnataka on Dussehra, performs puja

    Uttarkashi Avalanche update: 16 bodies recovered, search continues for 13 missing mountaineers

    Uttarkashi Avalanche update: 16 bodies recovered, search continues for 13 missing mountaineers

    Need everyone to join us in this adventure: Shashi Tharoor ahead of Congress president polls - adt

    Need everyone to join us in this adventure: Shashi Tharoor ahead of Congress president polls

    Delhi LG directs AAP govt to clear all dues to Dalit sanitation workers before Diwali - adt

    Delhi LG directs AAP govt to clear all dues to Dalit sanitation workers before Diwali

    Mulayam Singh Yadav health update SP founder remains critical on life saving drugs gcw

    Mulayam Singh Yadav health update: SP founder remains critical, on life-saving drugs

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Gave away too many runs on a wicket that swung and spun - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Gave away too many runs on a wicket that swung and spun' - Dhawan

    Post MMS leaked, Anjali Arora gets trolled for showing off her cleavage in SEXY plunging neckline dress-WATCH RBA

    Post MMS leaked, Anjali Arora gets trolled for showing off her cleavage in SEXY plunging neckline dress-WATCH

    Twitter takeover US Court halts trial urges Tesla CEO Elon Musk to close deal by October 28 gcw

    Twitter takeover: US Court halts trial, urges Tesla CEO Elon Musk to close deal by October 28

    Priyanka Chopra hails Hillary Clinton; shares some throwback pictures-take a look RBA

    Priyanka Chopra hails Hillary Clinton; shares some throwback pictures-take a look

    Mob barges into heritage Madrasa in Karnataka on Dussehra performs puja 9 booked gcw

    9 booked after mob barges into heritage Madrasa in Karnataka on Dussehra, performs puja

    Recent Videos

    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon
    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon