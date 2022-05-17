Gyanvapi Mosque case: Survey report not complete, officials request more time

The three-day survey work of the disputed Gyanvapi Mosque complex, ordered by the court, was completed on May 16, 2022, Monday.

The Gyanvapi Mosque survey report is incomplete and will not be submitted on Tuesday, May 17, as directed by a Varanasi court, following an official who was the part of the court's survey commission. Instead, the survey commission will ask the court for a few more days to present its report.

The Assistant Court Commissioner, Ajay Pratap Singh, stated that the survey lasted three days, from May 14 to May 16, following media reports. Singh added that they won't be able to present the report to the court on Tuesday because it's only halfway finished. They requested 3-4 days of court time.

Advocate Vishal Singh, the court-appointed special assistant commissioner, stated that the survey report is nearly finished, and we are attempting to submit it to the court on time.

Meantime, the Supreme Court will hear the management of Gyanvapi mosque's petition against the video survey of the religious site on Tuesday.

A two-judge bench will hear the Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid's petition, Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justice PS Narasimha.

On Monday, after the videography survey of the mosque ended, the petitioners' counsel claimed that a Shivling had been discovered after water was drained from a pond in the complex. The Varanasi district court then ordered the district magistrate to seal the area where the Shivling was allegedly discovered and forbid anyone from entering the area.

The mosque management committee member, on the other hand, challenged the claim, asserting that the object discovered was part of the water fountain mechanism at the wazookhana. Adding that the mosque management was not given a chance to present their side before the court issued an order to seal the area based on the petitioners' claims.

