Gyanvapi Mosque case: Supreme Court transfers hearing to Varanasi district judge

The Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the Gyanvapi mosque issue to Varanasi district court on Friday after hearing the Muslim side's arguments. The case will be heard by a "senior and experienced" judicial officer from the Uttar Pradesh judicial services, according to the Supreme Court. The case has been relocated from senior division civil judge to Varanasi district judge due to the "sensitivity" of the legal claim, it added.

"We believe that the civil litigation before the civil court should be heard and tried before a senior and experienced officer of the UP higher judicial service, given the legal difficulties involved and the sensitivity. The case will be moved from the civil judge in Varanasi to the Varanasi district judge's court for trial," the Supreme Court ruled.

It further said, "We believe the matter should be decided by the district judge. We'd like a top judicial official to hear the case since it involves legal nuances." The court stated that the Masjid Committee's petition should be considered first by the district judge when the case is transferred. The Supreme Court stated that its May 17 interim ruling requiring safeguarding of the 'Shivling' area and free access to Muslims to say namaz will be upheld.

Senior counsel Huzefa Ahmadi stated that the Commission report is being deliberately leaked to the press, which the court stated must cease. "There cannot be selective leaks once the Commission's report is there," the Supreme Court declared. Do not disclose anything to the press; only the judge has access to the report."

