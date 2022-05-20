Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gyanvapi Mosque case: Supreme Court transfers hearing to Varanasi district judge

    The case will be heard by a "senior and experienced" judicial officer from the Uttar Pradesh judicial services, according to the Supreme Court. The case has been relocated from senior division civil judge to Varanasi district judge due to the "sensitivity" of the legal claim, it added.

    Gyanvapi Mosque case Supreme Court transfers hearing to Varanasi district judge gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 20, 2022, 4:43 PM IST

    The Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the Gyanvapi mosque issue to Varanasi district court on Friday after hearing the Muslim side's arguments. The case will be heard by a "senior and experienced" judicial officer from the Uttar Pradesh judicial services, according to the Supreme Court. The case has been relocated from senior division civil judge to Varanasi district judge due to the "sensitivity" of the legal claim, it added.

    "We believe that the civil litigation before the civil court should be heard and tried before a senior and experienced officer of the UP higher judicial service, given the legal difficulties involved and the sensitivity. The case will be moved from the civil judge in Varanasi to the Varanasi district judge's court for trial," the Supreme Court ruled.

    Also Read | Gyanvapi mosque case: SC asks Varanasi court to not pass any orders today; defers matter till Friday

    It further said, "We believe the matter should be decided by the district judge. We'd like a top judicial official to hear the case since it involves legal nuances." The court stated that the Masjid Committee's petition should be considered first by the district judge when the case is transferred. The Supreme Court stated that its May 17 interim ruling requiring safeguarding of the 'Shivling' area and free access to Muslims to say namaz will be upheld.

    Also Read | Gyanvapi mosque case: Survey report submitted in sealed cover before Varanasi court, SC to resume hearing

    Senior counsel Huzefa Ahmadi stated that the Commission report is being deliberately leaked to the press, which the court stated must cease. "There cannot be selective leaks once the Commission's report is there," the Supreme Court declared. Do not disclose anything to the press; only the judge has access to the report."

    Also Read | Gyanvapi mosque plea: Supreme Court says 'shivling' area to be protected

    Last Updated May 20, 2022, 4:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarakhand state govt reduces time for offline registration to a week of Char Dham Yatra - adt

    Uttarakhand state govt reduces time for offline registration to a week of Char Dham Yatra

    Shashi Tharoor tweets photo on fiction novels, one on Modi spotted there

    Shashi Tharoor tweets photo on fiction novels, one on Modi spotted there

    Village in Maharashtra's Kolhapur rescues widows brings resolution bans regressive customs

    Village in Maharashtra's Kolhapur rescues widows, bans regressive customs

    Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks more time to surrender cites health reason in 1988 road rage case gcw

    Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks more time to surrender, cites health reasons

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray delays Ayodhya visit, will divulge reason on May 22 - adt

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray delays Ayodhya visit, will divulge reason on May 22

    Recent Stories

    Uttarakhand state govt reduces time for offline registration to a week of Char Dham Yatra - adt

    Uttarakhand state govt reduces time for offline registration to a week of Char Dham Yatra

    Coingabbar.com- India's first Crypto marketplace and Research portal launched along with GCI -20 Crypto Index-vpn

    Coingabbar.com- India’s first Crypto marketplace and Research portal launched along with GCI -20 Crypto Index

    Shashi Tharoor tweets photo on fiction novels, one on Modi spotted there

    Shashi Tharoor tweets photo on fiction novels, one on Modi spotted there

    Business and Human Rights Resource Centre Qatar migrant workers' info 'inaccurate'

    Business and Human Rights Resource Centre Qatar migrant workers' info 'inaccurate'

    With his altruistic and entrepreneurial efforts, Dr. Anil Kumar sets an example-vpn

    With his altruistic and entrepreneurial efforts, Dr. Anil Kumar sets an example

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon