Jaipur courts are examining multiple criminal cases against realty businessman Gyan Chandra Agarwal. Complainants seek judicial intervention on investigation progress, while the ED probes related money laundering allegations based on several FIRs.

A number of applications linked to criminal cases registered against real estate businessman Gyan Chandra Agarwal are currently being pursued before courts in Jaipur, bringing judicial attention to the progress of investigations in several land and property-related matters. Records of the proceedings show that Pink City Infrastructure Private Ltd. has approached the courts through its authorised representatives in relation to multiple FIRs registered between 2019 and 2023. The applications seek consideration of issues concerning the investigation of cases involving allegations of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust. The complainant company has sought judicial intervention regarding the status and progress of the investigations being conducted by law enforcement agencies. It was also apprised that Agarwal is far from arrest despite so many cases in law enforcement agencies.

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ED Investigates Money Laundering Angle

Apart from the proceedings before local courts, the cases have also led to action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has initiated a money laundering investigation based on several FIRs registered by the Rajasthan Police. The agency has conducted searches at premises associated with Agarwal and certain other individuals as part of its inquiry.

According to statements made by the ED during the course of the investigation, officials recovered documents, electronic devices and financial records that are being examined. The agency has stated that the probe relates to allegations concerning land transactions and financial dealings that form part of the predicate offences under investigation. The ED has also indicated that its investigation draws from numerous FIRs registered in Rajasthan and that information supplied by complainants and investors is being scrutinised as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Ongoing Legal Scrutiny

The court proceedings assume significance as complainants continue to seek updates on the progress of investigations, while enforcement agencies pursue parallel inquiries. Various investor groups have also approached authorities seeking appropriate action in accordance with the law. The allegations against Agarwal and other accused persons remain under investigation. The matters are presently pending before the competent courts and authorities, and no final findings on the merits of the allegations have been rendered.