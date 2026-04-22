Gwalior's Gandhi Zoological Park has installed sprinklers, coolers, and vetiver curtains to protect animals from the heatwave. Dietary changes with water-rich fruits are also in place, keeping the zoo's temperature 4-5 degrees cooler.

Amid a continuous rise in temperatures in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior-Chambal region, special arrangements have been made at the Gandhi Zoological Park (Gwalior Zoo) to protect wildlife creatures from scorching heat.

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Zoo authorities have initiated multiple cooling measures to ensure the well-being of the wildlife animals. Sprinklers are being used twice daily, in the morning and evening, to cool animal enclosures. Additionally, coolers have also been installed at resting places of animals such as tigers, leopards and others, while birds are being protected with khus (vetiver) curtains and regular water sprinkling.

Cooling Measures and Seasonal Diet

In conversation with ANI, in-charge of the zoo, Upendra Yadav shared that comprehensive arrangements have been put in place to safeguard animals from the heat, highlighting that sprinklers are used regularly to keep enclosures cool, and dietary changes have also been introduced according to the season. "Large animals such as lions, tigers, leopards, sloth bears, Himalayan bears, etc reside here in open-mode enclosures, and these enclosures are equipped with sprinklers, which are operated twice a day, in the morning and evening, to keep the temperature cool. In addition, coolers have been installed inside the housing areas and khus (vetiver) curtains have been placed in the bird enclosures, which are watered thrice a day to maintain a cool atmosphere inside," Yadav said.

He further emphasised that there were sufficient trees on the premises of the zoo, and due to the continuous sprinklers, the temperature inside the zoo remains 4-5 degrees lower compared to outside, which also provides relief to the animals during extreme weather conditions.

"Along with this, changes have also been made in the diet of creatures here. Birds are being given seasonal fruits that have high water content, along with sprouts, to help maintain their immunity," the zoo in-charge said.

Visitor Experience and Zoo's Preparedness

Speaking about the zoo visitors during summer, Yadav stated that tourists love to visit here as there are huge plants on the premises, protection from the sun and the temperature is lower than that of the city. They also get the opportunity to see wild animals, so they remain happy here.

The zoo authority has well-prepared and continuous monitoring being carried out to ensure that animals remain safe and comfortable during the ongoing heatwave, he added.