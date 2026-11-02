A Delta Airlines pilot named Nic has gone viral on Instagram for his hilarious pre-flight announcement. He entertained passengers with witty jokes about a "loo with a view" and engines sounding like sick whales. The viral video has garnered over 4.7 million views, with viewers praising his infectious humor.

Flight announcements normally consist of a mix of safety tips and weather updates and buckle-up reminders. But one pilot of Delta Airlines decided to add some comedy to the regular pre-flight statement, leaving passengers in splits with quips about a “loo with a view”, sick whales and even his flying abilities. The hilarious skit, shared on Instagram by a passenger named Rachael, has clocked over 4.7 million views, with viewers loving the pilot's infectious humour.

In the video, the pilot called Nic, started out with a very odd word of advice for anyone intending to use the restroom. He told people to walk straight to the back of the plane and use the one on the right.

“There's a window in there too. It'll do with a view,” he said, before adding that he would personally prefer to pull the shade down. “So you never know who's flying by,” he joked, drawing laughs with his cheeky warning. But the restroom tour was just the beginning of Nic’s routine of humor. Next he primed the aircraft’s engines for some strange sounds during taxi. “They do tend to make some funny noises. It’s going to sound a little bit like a sick whale out there on the wing,” he says, swiftly reassuring passengers that the noise is typical.

Once airborne, he said, the engines “purr like a little kitten." Nic then moved on to the journey ahead, telling passengers he was feeling very well that day. He knew he could only do so much, but vowed to bring them to their desired destination promptly and securely. He even makes a joking claim about beating the allocated trip time.

The pilot also had a good deal for the younger passengers. Children who were keen to see the flight deck after landing were invited up to sit in his seat and get a snapshot. Towards the end, Nic thanked the passengers for flying with Delta, adding, “I love my job. You guys let me do it, so I really appreciate you.”

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Passengers cheered and clapped at the announcement. The viewers were also entertained, with several applauding the pilot for making an otherwise boring journey entertaining. Some claimed his humor had made their day, while others stated Delta's personnel was a treat to fly with.