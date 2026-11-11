BRS leader KTR lashed out at the Congress state government and BJP Centre for neglecting farmers, failing to manage drought, and stalling irrigation projects, while urging voters to restore KCR's leadership for development.

KTR Launches Scathing Attack on Congress and BJP

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR), addressing the Rythu Garjana public meeting in Nirmal, launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana and the BJP-led Central government for neglecting farmers and the interests of the state. According to a release, KTR demanded the immediate release of all four pending instalments of Rythu Bandhu to farmers. He also demanded financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month for 36 months, amounting to Rs 36,000, for every agricultural labourer who lost livelihood due to drought. He called for immediate rescheduling of agricultural loans and completion of the pending farm loan waiver.

KTR criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for failing to recognise the severe drought situation prevailing across Telangana. He said the Chief Minister was more concerned about political criticism than the hardships faced by farmers. "While farmers were waiting for assurances on irrigation water, uninterrupted electricity and financial assistance, the CM was not responding to their concerns. Instead, Revanth Reddy appeared more worried about KTR's beard," he remarked. He said agricultural labourers in villages were struggling without employment and income. "The government must immediately recognise their distress and extend financial assistance."

Criticism of Central Government and BJP

Questioning the BJP-led Central government, KTR asked why drought assessment teams were being sent to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra while Telangana's drought situation was being ignored. "Telangana needs votes and seats for the BJP, but does the state not deserve funds? Does Telangana have no place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart?" he questioned. He challenged BJP leaders to stage a dharna outside the Prime Minister's residence demanding drought relief and adequate financial assistance for Telangana.

KTR questioned what the BJP had achieved for Telangana and Nirmal district despite having elected representatives from the state. He criticised BJP leaders for remaining silent over the proposed sale of the CCI factory in Adilabad and the failure to establish a Navodaya Vidyalaya in Nirmal. He also accused the BJP of supporting the Election Commission of India amid allegations of voter deletions. While concerns over deletion of voters' names were being raised across the country, BJP leaders in Nirmal were organising rallies in support of the Election Commission, he alleged.

Allegations Against Congress Government

KTR accused the Congress government of betraying farmers, youth, women, Dalits and minorities, including Imams. He questioned how the government had accumulated nearly Rs 4.5 lakh crore in debt in three years without implementing its electoral promises. He alleged that Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima had been neglected, farmers were facing fertiliser shortages, paddy procurement was delayed and promised bonuses for all crops had not been delivered. "Power cuts were once again affecting farmers and damaging agricultural motors."

KTR accused the Congress government of neglecting major irrigation projects for political reasons. He pointed out that the Palamuru-Rangareddy project, which was nearly 90 per cent complete, had been stalled and alleged that the government was deliberately neglecting Kaleshwaram. He questioned why nearly 1,000 TMC of Telangana's rightful share of Godavari and Krishna waters was being allowed to flow downstream. Citing Pattiseema and water supply to Kuppam, he questioned why Andhra Pradesh's projects were receiving water while Palamuru and Nirmal were facing drought. He said the present situation was not merely a natural drought but a crisis aggravated by the failure of those in power to utilise available water resources, it added.

Highlighting KCR's Legacy

Recalling KCR's contribution, KTR highlighted Mission Kakatiya, which revived 46,000 tanks, abolition of water cess, 24-hour power supply, 11 instalments of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and decentralised paddy procurement. He also recalled the irrigation projects constructed across the Krishna and Godavari rivers and the procurement of every grain of paddy even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

KTR highlighted KCR's initiatives for tribal communities, including conversion of tribal habitations into gram panchayats, distribution of 4.5 lakh acres of Podu land titles and enhancement of ST reservations from 6 per cent to 10 per cent. He also cited Mission Bhagiratha, rural infrastructure development and pensions for 63,000 beedi workers. He further raised concerns over Rs 12,000 crore in pending fee reimbursement dues, the unfulfilled Rs 5 lakh Vidya Bharosa Card promise, pending PRC and DA for government employees, retirement benefits and the sale of government lands.

KTR called upon people to remember KCR's contribution to Telangana's development and welfare and give a fitting response to the Congress government. He urged people to defeat Congress in the next elections and bring back KCR, whom he described as the leader of Telangana's development and welfare.