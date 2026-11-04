Gurugram district administration mandates a 50 percent work-from-home policy and restricts dust-generating construction activities from November 5 to 20 to combat deteriorating air quality levels in the region.

Gurugram Implements New Pollution Control Measures

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 4 (ANI): The Gurugram district administration has ordered restrictions on dust-generating construction and demolition activities and directed government and private offices to implement a 50 per cent work-from-home arrangement from November 5 to 20 as part of measures to curb air pollution. The directions have been issued in compliance with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and will be enforced across the district.

According to an order shared by the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, outdoor construction and demolition activities that generate dust will remain restricted. The restrictions will also cover linear public infrastructure projects, including roads, highways, flyovers and pipelines. Essential and nationally important projects exempted from the restrictions will have to strictly follow prescribed dust mitigation norms.

Workplace Attendance and Enforcement

All Haryana government and private offices in Gurugram have been directed to ensure that no more than 50 per cent of their staff attend physically, while the remaining employees work from home. Offices will also have to prepare and maintain roster-wise attendance records. Industrial establishments and essential services where such an arrangement is not feasible have been exempted.

The district administration said concerned departments and enforcement agencies would conduct regular and daily inspections to ensure compliance. Violations will invite action under Section 14 of the CAQM Act, 2021, and other applicable laws.

Health Risks of Deteriorating Air Quality

Meanwhile, Dr Randeep Guleria, Chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Medanta, Gurugram, warned that air quality in the severe and very severe categories poses a significant health challenge, particularly for people with chronic respiratory and heart conditions, children and the elderly. "The AQI has now reached the severe or very severe range, which is very troublesome and poses a major challenge, especially for people with chronic respiratory problems, chronic heart disease, young children, and the elderly," Guleria said.

He said hospitals typically witness an increase in emergency cases involving breathing difficulties and coughs when air quality deteriorates, with some patients requiring admission to wards or intensive care units. He added that even otherwise healthy people could experience chest tightness, breathlessness, watering of the eyes and coughing during periods of severe pollution.

Medical Impact and Pollution Sources

Explaining the impact on people with existing health conditions, Guleria said pollution increases inflammation in the lungs and blood vessels, worsening conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and heart disease. This can lead to a drop in oxygen saturation and increased breathlessness, he said.

On the factors contributing to poor air quality, Guleria pointed to both emissions and weather conditions. He said the landlocked Indo-Gangetic Plain experiences low wind velocity during winter, allowing pollution to settle close to the ground instead of dispersing. He also cited stubble burning, increased use of diesel, a rise in vehicles on roads, firecrackers and construction activities as contributors to emissions. "Stopping crackers and decreasing crop burning would help in a big way," he said, calling for a multi-pronged approach to address the sources of pollution.

Describing air pollution as a "silent killer", Guleria said prolonged exposure can worsen existing diseases, reduce life expectancy and impair lung growth in children. He advised people to take prescribed medicines and inhalers regularly and consult their doctors if breathlessness increases. He also recommended staying indoors when AQI levels are very poor, keeping doors and windows closed, using air purifiers and avoiding outdoor exercise. "If you must go out, wear a mask—an N95 mask is the best," he said, advising people to venture outdoors only when the sun is out and temperatures are warmer. (ANI)

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