Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared that the state's eviction drive will continue until all illegally occupied land is reclaimed, dismissing criticism regarding the displacement of residents in the Dhubri district.

Assam Government Commits to Ongoing Eviction Drive

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the government would continue its eviction drive, asserting that it would not stop until "every inch" of land was reclaimed. Responding to a post by a foreign media outlet reporting the demolition of hundreds of homes in Assam's Dhubri district and the displacement of around 4,000 people, Sarma wrote on X, "More to come. We will not stop till every inch of our land is reclaimed." The media outlet's post claimed that the demolitions were part of a government campaign to evict families it alleged were living in the area illegally. It also cited certain local media reports claiming that most of those displaced were Bengali-speaking Muslims.

Political Sparring Over Mock Parliament

Earlier on Tuesday, Sarma took a dig at Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the INDIA bloc's symbolic impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, saying that while Gandhi could become Prime Minister in a mock Parliament, Narendra Modi would continue to be Prime Minister in the actual Parliament. Reacting to the Opposition's symbolic public impeachment programme and its subsequent rally against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, Sarma said Congress leaders had made several attempts to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister but had failed to achieve the objective. "Sonia ji wanted to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister, and many efforts were made towards it. But when no efforts were successful, they organised a mock parliament in the lawns of the residence of Kharge ji, where he (Rahul Gandhi) became the PM. The reality is this: in mock parliament, Rahul Gandhi will be the PM, and Modi ji will be the PM in Parliament," Sarma said.