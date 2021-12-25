  • Facebook
    Gurugram: Christmas prayer disrupted, choir members pushed amid row over namaz

    On Friday evening, the video shows some males entering the church grounds and shouting 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.' They are supposedly seen forcing choir members down the stage and stealing the mike.
     

    Gurugram, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 4:50 PM IST
    Following a dispute about providing 'namaz' in public places, some miscreants attempted to interrupt Christmas Eve celebrations in Gurgaon's Pataudi by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' shouts. According to accounts, the event occurred as poor children were receiving blankets and meals at a school in Pataudi. On Friday evening, the video shows some males entering the church grounds and shouting 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.' They are supposedly seen forcing choir members down the stage and stealing the mike.

    According to PTI, a local cleric claimed it was alarming since ladies and children were in the church. The irritation is growing by the day. It infringes on our right to worship and practise our beliefs,' he continued. Amit Kumar, a station house officer in Pataudi, said the police had received no complaints thus far. The municipal government has yet to answer.

    The event occurred when delivering namaz in some open locations in Gurugram has sparked debate. This occurred on the same day as at least 20 men linked with the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti attempted to interrupt Friday 'namaz' at Gurgaon's Shyam Chowk in Udyog Vihar. After significant police presence, individuals could conduct prayers at nine locations: Leisure Valley, Shyam Chowk, Shankar Chowk, outside Spicejet's office in Udyog Vihar, Sector 42, Sector 69, two places in IMT Manesar, and Sector 34.

    Also Read | Gurugram namaz row: Former Rajya Sabha MP files contempt plea in SC against Haryana top officers

    During the winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, CM Manohar Lal Khattar stated that people of all religions perform prayers at designated holy grounds, and licences are granted for all major festivals and open-air programmes. He stated that inciting the sensibilities of another community by showing a show of power is not suitable. He went on to say that no member of any community should host such events in public places.

