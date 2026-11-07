Two motorcycle-borne robbers allegedly snatched an iPhone 17 from an American Express employee waiting for his friends outside Jaguar Wines in Gurugram's Sector 29 on Friday night.

Two motorcycle-borne robbers allegedly snatched an iPhone 17 from an American Express employee waiting for his friends outside Jaguar Wines in Gurugram's Sector 29 on Friday night. The victim, who attempted to fight back, suffered a facial injury after one of the assailants attacked him with a sharp object before fleeing the scene.

The victim, identified as Vaibhav Verma, a senior customer care professional at American Express and a resident of Civil Lines, told police that he had visited Ireo The Grand Arch in Sector 58 with his father Anand Kumar, mother Suman Devi and brother Vedant Verma.

While returning home, his father dropped him near Huda Gymkhana Club, outside Jaguar Wines in Sector 29, at around 10.25 pm.

Verma was waiting for his friends, Tanishq Narang and Harshit, and was speaking to one of them over the phone at approximately 10.32 pm when two men arrived on a motorcycle.

Both suspects had their faces concealed behind helmets, making identification difficult. In a sudden move, the pillion rider grabbed Verma's iPhone 17 and attempted to escape with his accomplice.

However, Verma resisted the snatching attempt, prompting one of the attackers to strike him on the face with a sharp object. The assault left him with a visible injury mark. Amid the chaos, he was unable to note down the motorcycle's registration number.

Verma chased them and even managed to get a lift from a passing motorcyclist. However, the suspects managed to escape.

With his phone stolen, Verma borrowed the passerby's mobile phone to inform his father about the incident. His family subsequently reached the spot, following which his brother contacted the police emergency helpline 112.

A police team arrived at the scene, recorded Verma's statement and photographed his injuries. A snatching case has been registered at Sector 29 police station, and investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify and track down the two suspects.

Verma also informed police that the stolen iPhone contained important personal information, company-related documents and banking data, raising concerns over the potential misuse of sensitive information.