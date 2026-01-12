A junior hockey coach at a government school in Gurgaon has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor student inside a stadium bathroom. The case surfaced after the girl became pregnant and later suffered a miscarriage, prompting a police complaint.

In a shocking case that has sent waves of outrage across Gurgaon, a junior hockey coach at a government school has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor student four months ago. The case came to light after the girl, a Class 12 student, reportedly became pregnant following the alleged assault and later suffered a miscarriage. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and a detailed investigation is under way.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Alleged Assault Occurred in Stadium Bathroom

According to police officials, the victim stated that she had been training under the junior coach for several years. She alleged that around four months ago, the coach sexually assaulted her in the bathroom of the hockey stadium located within the government school premises. The girl reportedly knew the accused personally, having interacted with him during training sessions over the past three years.

Complaint Lodged After Health Emergency

The girl approached the Khol Police Station on January 9 after her health condition deteriorated. Medical examinations revealed that she had become pregnant as a result of the alleged sexual assault. Tragically, on January 5, she suffered a miscarriage, prompting her family to rush her to a hospital for treatment.

Police Action And Ongoing Investigation

Following the complaint, the accused coach was taken into custody and produced before a court. He has been remanded to police custody for two days for further questioning. Police officials said they are collecting medical records, recording statements from witnesses, and examining documents related to the girl’s hospitalisation and the incident at the stadium.

Investigators are also reviewing the victim’s training schedule and questioning individuals associated with the school and stadium premises to establish a clear sequence of events.

Community Outrage And Safety Concerns

The incident has triggered widespread concern over the safety of students in government-run educational institutions. Parents and local residents have demanded strict action against the accused and stronger safeguards for children participating in school sports and extracurricular activities.

Authorities have assured the public that the investigation will be conducted swiftly and transparently, and that all legal provisions will be enforced to ensure justice for the victim.