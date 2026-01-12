UP DGP Rajeev Krishna says the second culprit in the Kanpur minor rape case will be apprehended soon, noting a zero-tolerance policy. A sub-inspector is absconding. He also denied any security lapse at the Ram Mandir after a man was detained.

Kanpur Rape Case Update

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna on Sunday said that another culprit in the Kanpur minor rape case will be apprehended soon, emphasising further that the police force has a zero-tolerance policy towards anyone involved in any kind of criminal activity. "This incident has been taken seriously. The police force has a zero-tolerance policy towards anyone involved in any kind of criminal activity... This culprit will be apprehended soon," DGP Krishna told the media.

Earlier, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said two suspects had been identified in the case, with one accused arrested. He confirmed that a police sub-inspector had surfaced in connection with the matter and was absconding. "Raids are being conducted to apprehend him. Four teams have been deployed," Lal said, adding that the SHO had been suspended for negligence and action would be taken to dismiss the absconding officer upon arrest.

Meanwhile, the brother of the minor victim alleged that he was being threatened and offered money, demanding strict justice in the case.

Incident at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Further, DGP Rajeev Krishna said there was no security lapse after media reports claimed that a man attempted to offer 'namaaz' inside the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex in Ayodhya, adding that the individual was immediately detained and further action was underway. "There was no security lapse. Yes, a person entered the premises... and after he committed the objectionable act, he was immediately brought to the police station, his identity was verified, and further action is being taken," he said.

The clarification came after reports of a Kashmiri man being detained at the newly constructed Ram Mandir for allegedly attempting to offer namaz inside the temple complex.

Vinay Katiyar Questions Security

Reacting to the incident, key face of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and former MP Vinay Katiyar questioned the presence of security personnel inside the temple complex. "Despite heavy security, such an incident should not have happened. If the police have taken action, that is good, but they are present inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. What were they doing?" he asked.

Katiyar added that if namaaz was offered inside the temple or if there was any attempt to climb the structure, it should be treated as a crime. (ANI)