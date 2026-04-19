Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta and UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak slammed the Opposition for opposing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, accusing them of 'snatching away women's rights'. The Opposition defended its vote, citing the bill's linkage to delimitation.

BJP Leaders Slam Opposition

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday slammed the Opposition for opposing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, accusing them of "snatching away women's rights". Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill on Friday. The Lok Sabha took up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing. In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against.

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Vijender Gupta told ANI, "Snatching away women's rights, denying them their due, constantly acting with malice towards half of the population, and harassing and criticising those who come forward to support their work. I completely condemn this trend. This should not happen. The country was moving forward with one resolution after another, giving the country a new direction with equality and rights. Stopping this, derailing it, preventing women's participation from being ensured, and then engaging in conspiracy afterwards is not right."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak accused the Opposition parties of obstructing India from being a developed nation. "The opposition did not let the Amendment Bill pass. PM Narendra Modi was going to give the rights to half of the population of India, i.e., women, which was dismissed by the opposition parties. They are obstructing India from becoming Viksit Bharat," Pathak said.

Opposition Hits Back, Questions Government's Intent

Earlier on Saturday, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on reservation for women legislators, calling it a "campaign speech" and questioning the timing and intent behind the legislative process.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP noted that the support for the amendment to operationalise Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam fell as it was linked to the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026. Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, "I want to clearly state that the Prime Minister was well aware that when the Women's Reservation Bill was passed in 2023, 500 members of Parliament participated at that time, and 498 MPs supported it. This time, with the new delimitation bill they brought, support dropped from 498 to 298 members, so 200 members of Parliament went against it. Why did this happen? It happened because of the amendment. No one was opposed to women's reservation. At that time, too, all parties had said it should be implemented immediately, but then it was linked with delimitation."

Questioning the timing of the proposed legislation, the Congress leader said that the Bills could be brought after the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. "If there were no politics in their minds, then why did the President sign this bill at 10 pm at night? You could have brought it even after the elections. His address to the nation was like a campaign speech. Rahul Gandhi wouldn't get such a platform. When two states are bound for polls, what is the meaning of an address to the nation?" he added.

PM Modi Condemns Opposition's 'Sin'

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition for blocking the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that they "crushed" their dreams despite the government's sincere efforts. PM Modi pointed out that the defeat of this bill is a direct blow to the self-respect of women, an insult that the female electorate will permanently engrave in their memories. "Women may forget everything else, but they never forget an insult to their pride," PM Modi said in his address to the nation on Saturday.

PM Modi said "the sin committed by the opposition" will bring them punishment from the people. (ANI)