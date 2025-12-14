Gujarat's Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) has emerged as a crucial lifeline for cancer and critically ill patients. Under CM Bhupendra Patel, the fund provided over Rs 31.55 crore to 2,106 cancer patients, ensuring access to life-saving care.

The Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) has emerged as a vital lifeline for cancer patients and other critically ill individuals in Gujarat, providing timely financial support and ensuring access to life-saving treatments, said the office of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), operated by the Government of Gujarat, has become a strong safety shield for citizens in times of crisis. Whether it is natural disasters, accidents, critical illnesses, or life-saving treatments, the fund continues to widen its reach, a release said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Under the guidance of CM Bhupendra Patel, for health assistance, CMRF has provided timely support, financial relief, and reassurance to thousands of families. The CMRF has been strengthened to be more empathetic, efficient, and people-focused, ensuring that no one is denied medical care because of financial constraints. Staying true to his priority that people's lives and health come first, the fund has grown into a trusted support system for citizens.

Scope of Medical Assistance

CMRF ensured that financially vulnerable patients receive essential medical care, covering severe conditions such as cancer, heart disease, kidney and liver failure, and organ transplants.

Eligibility and Application Process

As per the eligibility criteria, the applicant's annual income must be below Rs 4 lakh, and Rs 6 lakh for senior citizens. Required documents include a residence certificate, a detailed treatment estimate, and medical reports. After the application is submitted, the Revenue Department verifies the case and forwards it to the CMRF Committee, which includes the Relief Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), Chief Secretary, and the Chief Minister. Once approved, the sanctioned assistance is transferred directly to the hospital or to the patient's bank account, ensuring treatment proceeds without financial delays.

Over Rs 31 Crore Disbursed for Cancer Care

According to the release, between 2021 and 2025, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) provided crucial financial assistance to 2,106 cancer patients across Gujarat, disbursing over Rs 31.55 crore for their treatment. According to Health Department data, 450 blood cancer patients, including those needing bone marrow transplants, received support, while 1,656 patients with other types of cancer were also assisted.

Beyond cancer care, CMRF extends aid to patients requiring costly and complex procedures such as liver, kidney, heart, and lung transplants.

Collaboration with Leading Hospitals

Major medical institutions, including Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) in Ahmedabad, Nathalal Parekh Cancer Institute and B.T. Savani Hospital in Rajkot, Bharat Cancer Hospital, Kiran Multi Super speciality Hospital, and AAIHMS in Surat, have been key partners in providing assistance through CMRF.

These hospitals provided advanced cancer care, ensuring timely treatment for economically weaker patients under expert supervision.