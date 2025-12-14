Delhi's air quality worsened to the 'severe' category with an AQI of 497. Residents report breathing issues and eye irritation, raising concerns for the elderly and children. Calls for stronger government action, like the 'odd-even' scheme, emerge.

Residents voice health concerns

Residents of Delhi on Sunday expressed deep concern over deteriorating air quality as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 497, remaining in the 'severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Locals reported experiencing breathing difficulties, eye irritation and other health issues due to the worsening pollution levels. Many residents also expressed concern for vulnerable groups, including the elderly and children, who are more susceptible to respiratory problems.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Suresh, a resident of Jalgaon, highlighted the importance of clean air for health and well-being. "Good air quality and a clean environment are very important for a healthy life. For a healthy life, the AQI should be around 100-120, but in Delhi, it is mostly over 300. The elderly and young children face a lot of difficulties because of this," Suresh said.

Another resident, Harsh Vardhan from Dwarka, told ANI that he is experiencing breathing difficulties due to increased air pollution and urged the government to take stronger measures. "Pollution has only increased. I am having difficulty breathing. The government should take stronger measures. It is good that GRAP 4 has been invoked in the national capital. I suggest the 'odd-even' scheme should also be implemented," he said.

Smog blankets city, AQI remains 'severe'

The national capital woke up to dense smog today as pollution levels soared despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) IV being in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Bawana recorded the highest AQI of 497 at 7 am, placing it in the 'severe' category. Narela is recording an AQI of 492, and Okhla Phase 2 is recording an AQI of 474. In contrast, NSIT Dwarka recorded the lowest AQI of 411, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Understanding AQI levels

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks. As per the AQI categorisation, readings between 0-50 are classified as 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Government takes action as pollution worsens

In response to the severe pollution, the Delhi Government's Directorate of Education on Saturday directed that schools conduct classes for grades IX and XI in hybrid mode. This decision came after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as AQI levels approached the 'severe' mark. (ANI)