Manipur Police arrested a PREPAK (PRO) militant and security forces recovered a large cache of arms and explosives in separate operations. Earlier, Assam Rifles, police and CRPF seized 50,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 12.5 crores in Jiribam.

PREPAK Militant Arrested

Manipur Police, in a separate operation, arrested an active member of the militant organisation People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) PRO on Saturday. The arrested individual has been identified as Thangjam Priyobarta Singh, also known as Yokkhatpa, aged 35. He is a resident of Kumbi Mayai Leikai, located in the Bishnupur district.

Large Cache of Arms Recovered

In a separate operation on the same day, security forces also recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from the Moltinchan Village area under Sugnu Police Station in Kakching district.

The recovered items include one SLR without a magazine, one locally made bolt-action sniper rifle with an empty magazine, one double-barrel breech-loading gun (DBBL), one single-barrel breech-loading gun, and one locally made pistol with an empty magazine. The recovery also included one 36 high-explosive hand grenade without a detonator, one empty magazine of a 7.62 mm LMG, three tube launchers, 15 rounds of SLR ammunition, five stun shells, and one 51 mm high-explosive bomb.

Major Drug Bust in Jiribam

Earlier, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Police and CRPF, seized 50,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 12.5 crores from a vehicle in Jiribam, Manipur and apprehended two individuals on Saturday, Assam Rifles said in a press release on December 6. Acting on specific intelligence on drug trafficking, Assam Rifles in Jiribam launched a joint operation with the Police and CRPF.

In a joint operation, 50,000 WY/R tablets, valued at about Rs 12.5 crore, were recovered. "The team successfully intercepted a narcotics consignment, leading to the recovery of 50,000 WY/R tablets worth about Rs 12.5 crore, which was being transported in a vehicle. Two individuals in possession of mobile handsets were also apprehended, who were later handed over to Jiribam Police," Assam Rifles said. (ANI)