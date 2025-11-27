Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, ministers, and officials journeyed by Vande Bharat train to the 12th Chintan Shibir in Valsad. The conclave focuses on 'Collective thinking to Collective Development' for improved, citizen-centric state administration.

For the Chintan Shibir commencing today at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram near Dharampur in Valsad district, members of the State Council of Ministers and senior officials, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, departed early this morning from Ahmedabad Railway Station on a journey by the Vande Bharat Superfast Train.

Citizen-Centric Governance and Collective Development

According to the Gujarat CMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the Chintan Shibir in 2003 with the objective of making state administration more citizen-centric and more effective. Upholding this tradition under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the State Government has organised the 12th edition of the Chintan Shibir this year with the theme ''Samuhik Chintan thi Samuhik Vikas taraf' (Collective thinking to Collective Development), giving the initiative towards a more sensitive, technology-driven, and transparent governance approach aligned with administrative needs.

A Symbolic Journey

According to the Gujarat CMO, to participate in this shibir, the Chief Minister, Council of Ministers, Chief Secretary Shri Manoj Kumar Das, senior secretaries of the State Government, and other senior officials chose to forgo their official vehicles and departed from Ahmedabad as co-travellers in the Indian Railways' Vande Bharat Superfast Train. (ANI)