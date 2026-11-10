Two men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, stormed into a tea stall and brutally assaulted its owner with sharp weapons in Chennai's Royapettah late night on Monday.

Two men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, stormed into a tea stall and brutally assaulted its owner with sharp weapons in Chennai's Royapettah late night on Monday. The attackers slashed the man's hands and abdomen, ransacked the shop and even smashed its CCTV cameras before fleeing the scene.

The injured shop owner was identified as Mansoor Ali Khan, a resident of Kapur Street in Royapettah, who runs Arafa Tea Stall near Charminar Biryani on Dr Besant Road.

According to police, the two assailants barged into the tea shop and attacked Khan using sharp weapons. They inflicted injuries on his hands and abdomen before vandalising the premises and damaging the CCTV cameras installed inside the shop, apparently to destroy potential evidence.

Following the assault, employees rushed the injured shop owner to Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was admitted and is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Ice House police registered a case and launched a search operation to track down the attackers. Police are scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed in nearby establishments and surrounding areas to identify the suspects and establish the sequence of events.

The incident comes barely a month after a similar attack was reported at the nearby Charminar Biryani shop on Dr Besant Road, raising questions over the safety of local businesses in the area.